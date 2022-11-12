PARKTON — When Alex Contreras was a kid, it wasn't clear he had any sort of future as a runner.
He did possess at least one promising trait, though.
"Third grade, I think I had way too much energy," Contreras said. "So, my mom signed me up for running."
And in the final race of his high school career on Saturday, the Catoctin senior summoned some of that energy to win his sport's ultimate prize.
Surging away from the pack after the first mile and crossing the finish line with no other runner remotely near him, Contreras won the Class 1A state boys title with a time of 17 minutes, 7.6 seconds at the MPSSAA Cross Country State Championships at Hereford High School.
Contreras' first state title helped the Cougars place second in the 1A boys team standings with 87 points behind Northern Garrett, which finished with 78.
Frederick, led by Caroline Gregory's third-place finish, was second in the 3A girls standings with 86 points, which fell five points shy of champion Towson.
In the state meet's final event, Contreras triumphantly raised his arms as he crossed the finish line, pointing to the sky with each index finger as he did so.
"I was just so relieved," he said. "That's my little celebration. I go ones and then my Prefontaine smackdown."
Contreras dreamed of winning such a title since he was a freshman. He placed sixth at last year's state meet and finished second in the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford earlier this season.
Contreras planned to start out easy on Saturday before surging in the final two miles. He implemented that plan to a T, according to Brunswick senior Ray Gibson.
"We both went out with like a 5:25 mile pace. I mean, right when he hit the mile mark, he took off," Gibson said. "He knew he wanted to have a strong second mile, and that's what he did."
Gibson placed second with a time of 17:51.3, helping the defending champion Railroaders place third.
"I don't have any regrets" Gibson said. "He's just a great, fast runner, and I ran the best race I could. I'm really happy with my race."
After Friday's rain and a day full of racing, what was Hereford's hilly course like for the 1A boys meet?
"It was a little muddy," Contreras said. "There were some spots that were rough, and I didn't get great traction, but I made it work."
Contreras admittedly let up a little down the stretch, so his time might've been even better.
"He's a little disappointed in his time," Cougars coach Dave Lillard said. "But as I told him, it's very difficult to run a sub-17 when you're by yourself."
Lillard called Contreras "the rock of the team."
"Very focused, very serious," he said. "He had a goal from the beginning, and that goal was to be a state champion."
Contreras was also proud of his team's state finalist plaque. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Santiago Canadas Fraga (who placed fourth) and Gabriel Riling (ninth).
Lillard was quick to point out that both those runners were juniors, which bodes well for next season. Catoctin's top five was rounded out by Daniel Hoyle (37th) and Christopher Sanchez (49th).
"A lot of our guys just put it out there and we came home with second," Canadas Fraga said. "I'm proud of the team, proud of what we did and hopefully we can start a strong indoor [track] season."
Brunswick's top five included Sammy Joseph (19th), Morgon Corwine (25th), Simon McGillivary (34th) and Seth Crawford (43rd).
In the 3A girls race, Gregory was a little under the weather as she attempted to defend her state title.
"I think it was just nerves, and I threw up multiple times before the race started, and I got rid of the all the fluid I had," said Gregory, who was thoroughly drained after finishing the race. "I could hardly see as I crossed the finish line."
Gregory got off to a solid start. But while still in the first mile, she was caught by Westminster's Hannah Toth, who won with a time of 19:08.
"I tried to stay with her, I tried doing a few fartleks in the woods," Gregory said of the method that has a runner alternating between bursts of speed and a slower pace. "But I just couldn't, and I was just feeling like I was running slower than I've ever run before in a race, and I was trying to hold off Lauren Stine at the end, but I just couldn't."
Stine, from North Hagerstown, placed second in 19:55.9. Gregory's time was 19:57.6.
Frederick was trying to become the first Frederick County girls team to win a state crown since Middletown accomplished the feat in 2000. Still, the Cadets' second place finish was their best since winning a state title in 1995.
"Title or not, I have the best team ever," Gregory said. "My coach told me, when they saw me struggling, they told Jules [Brawner], who is our second girl, to start kicking it. She kicked it and she got fifth place, and we had four in the top 25."
After placing 25th last season, Brawner felt good about how far she climbed this time. She heard coaches and teammates cheering her on when she reached each hill.
"I caught one girl, and then the second hill, I caught the other girl, and I was pretty far behind," she said. "And then I just kicked it the rest of the way."
Frederick's top five included Lucinda Slagle (18th), Sofia Driver (24th) and Mary Joy Johnson (48th). All of Frederick's scorers return next year.
"Racing three juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen, our kids ran phenomenal today," Cadets coach Frank Strakonsky said. "They raced hard, and I don't think we could've expected anything else from them today. We're totally happy with their performance."
Other Frederick County runners who were top 25 finishers in the 3A girls race were: Linganore's Meredith Moyer (11th) and Anna Quackenbush (14th) and Thomas Johnson's Ella Wilson (22nd). Oakdale's Zhana Ivanovan was 30th, and Tuscarora's Elizabeth Young was 42nd.
In the 2A girls race, Middletown's Erin McQuitty placed sixth, and Walkersville's Kylie Schultz was 23rd.
Urbana's Ivy Coldren was 17th in the 4A girls race. In the 1A girls race, Brunswick's Lauren Laverty was 11th, and Catoctin's Jenna Conley was 12th.
Frederick County top 25 finishers in the 3A boys race were: TJ's James Partlow (11th), and Linganore's Cormac Moroney (20th) and Cole Williamson (21st). Oakdale's Abhishek Mudireddy was 28th, Tuscarora's Kamsi Obuekwe was 46th and Frederick's Thomas McReal was 52nd.
In the 4A boys race, Urbana's top finisher was Terrance Tomblin (52nd).
