Joining Urbana’s very accomplished golf team in 2018 was an eye-opening experience for Michael Snyder.
“I started to see how much work and effort goes into being good at something,” he said.
Up until that point, Snyder had enjoyed playing mostly casual rounds of golf. There was little to no pressure, and his score on any given day didn’t carry much weight.
But that all changed when he stepped onto the course for the Hawks. Not only did he have to earn his spot on the team, his score mattered greatly to teammates and coaches in every high school match.
“You start to realize that you are on a much higher level of competition,” he said.
Snyder also learned that, over the course of four years, all of the hard work and determination tends to pay dividends, leading to even greater rewards.
On a windy Wednesday at the University of Maryland golf course, Snyder did not have his best stuff. But his 87 was still good enough to help the Hawks claim their sixth state team championship (Class 4A/3A) in golf, as they overcame a four-stroke deficit entering the final round.
“It’s comforting to know that, even when you don’t have your best stuff, you have teammates that are able to come through,” Snyder said.
The Hawks’ team score of 620 was good for a three-shot victory over Winston Churchill and added to their growing list of championships. They also won state titles in 2009, ‘10, ‘11 and ‘18 and were a state finalist in 2019.
Urbana’s golf team now has the same number of state titles as the school’s football program.
“To say you were able to contribute to that is a really cool feeling,” Snyder said.
Snyder and fellow seniors Bach Ngo (72 on Wednesday) and AnPhi Le (76) were freshmen on the 2018 team that won a state title. And now they got to close out their Urbana careers in storybook fashion.
The wind swirled Wednesday, and the greens were fast, which made posting a good score very challenging.
Snyder said the wind blew a certain direction for one shot, and it might have been blowing the opposite direction the next time he addressed his ball.
The Hawks’ other golfer was AnPhi Le’s younger brother, Minh, who is a sophomore and turned in a 78.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Urbana coach Joe Cook said. “Our kids know what it takes to win.”
Snyder was grateful to share the experience with Ngo and AnPhi Le, whom he now counts among his best friends.
“Looking back over the last four years, playing golf at Urbana has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he said. “It was a real honor to play with such phenomenal people and such phenomenal coaches. We all pushed each other to be better.”
Elsewhere, Brunswick junior Hank Adams finished second for the Class 2A-1A boys with a two-round total of 152. He shot a 75 Wednesday.
Oakdale's Elizabeth Tucci was third in the 2A-1A girls tournament. Her 77 Wednesday gave her a two-day total of 149.
Meanwhile, Middletown's Steven Hartman was tenth for the 2A-1A boys (159), while Linganore's Austin was 11th for the 4A-3A (150).
