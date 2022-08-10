In August of 2017, a skeletal crew from Frederick High comprised of 17 players and their coaches arrived in Clarksburg for a preseason football scrimmage.
Upon greeting the team, Bob Plante, the head coach at Clarksburg at the time, was given a specific set of instructions from the Frederick coaches.
“You can’t tackle the quarterback,” he was told. “And you can’t hit this guy because I don’t have anybody [else].”
Plante now coaches at Frederick High, where he serves as an assistant to head coach Kevin Pirri. He recalled this story Wednesday evening on the first day of fall sports practice across Frederick County, as a remarkably different scene unfolded just a few yards away.
There were close to 100 players warming up on the turf practice field near the school’s main entrance. They were wearing gold jerseys with black letters, which matched the new gold helmets the Cadets will be sporting this season.
“Trying something new,” said Pirri, who could have only dreamed of these kind of numbers when he took over the program at one of its lowest ebbs in 2015. “There is a new energy about us. So, we are trying something new with our uniforms, too.”
Coming off their first appearance in the state semifinals since 1985, the Cadets have one of their biggest teams ever. There weren’t even enough helmets to go around due to what Pirri described as a nationwide helmet shortage.
Some players wore lacrosse helmets during the first workout that didn’t involve any contact.
Pirri and his staff have never had to make cuts because the team was always so small up until this point. But they will be forced to make an early one this week in order to secure a helmet for every player by the time the hitting starts.
“I kind of thought it was going to be like this because of the year we had last year,” Travon Neal, the team’s star receiver and defensive back, said of the huge contingent of players.
When asked if he thought it would be this big, Neal laughed and said, “Not this many.”
For the first time in roughly two decades, there is a genuine buzz about Frederick High football heading into a season. The state title that seemed like a distant pipe dream only a few seasons ago now is a very realistic target the team has set its sights on.
“It’s really exciting, and it’s neat for the kids to be a part of,” said Brandon Brewbaker, a Frederick High alum and former football assistant who now serves as the public-address announcer at games and keeps records for the team. “It has definitely been a while.”
When Frederick High has been good in the past, Brewbaker said, it wasn’t necessarily expected at the start of the season. He pointed out that talented teams in 2003, ‘07, ‘12 and even last season, didn’t open eyes until they got off to strong starts.
But with 14 starters back, including all the skill-position players on offense, from a team that finished 10-3 and tested once-beaten Class 3A runner-up Linganore on a pair of occasions last season, expectations are about as high as they have ever been for a Frederick High football season.
“There is a buzz within this community and with the alumni,” Brewbaker said. “Everyone is kind of excited to see [the program] kind of turn that corner.”
Brewbaker likened it to 2004. Frederick had a big returning cast from a team that went 6-4 in 2003, losing only to some of the best teams in the state.
In 2004, the Cadets finished 10-2 and reached the 3A West regional final before falling to eventual state champion Northwest.
One of the big challenges this season will be managing the expectations and not getting caught up in the hype.
Linganore, the six-time state champion which has reached the 3A championship game in four consecutive seasons, still stands in the way.
“We got to keep our circle tight, as coach says,” said Neal, who set single-season school records for receptions (59) and receiving yards (1,088) last season, while scoring touchdowns in virtually every way possible (receiving, rushing, throwing, interception return, punt return). “We can’t let people talk about us or let what they say affect us.”
Still, the atmosphere and the vibe around the team right now is undeniably fun, and the possibilities seem limitless.
Plante noticed it while the team warmed-up Wednesday, spanning roughly 60 yards of the school’s practice field in the process.
“This place hasn’t won a lot [recently],” he said. “Anybody can coach great teams and great kids. When you build something, it means something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.