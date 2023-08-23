With a new season dawning, there is new ground underfoot.
For the first time under normal circumstances, every public school game in Frederick County is set to be played on a turf field this season, as Brunswick, Catoctin, Tuscarora and Walkersville join the schools that already had them.
That should help to minimize some of the weather-related issues that tend to crop up.
Hopes are also as high as they have ever been across the board, as playing well at the right time of year matters far more than a team's win-loss record since every team in the state is granted automatic entry into the postseason.
At Tuscarora, new coach Ryan Hines has already broken the season into two distinct phases for his players. There's a regular season, a time to learn, grow, experiment and improve. And then there's the postseason and the new lease on life that comes with it, when it's time to apply all of acquired knowledge and know-how in games with higher stakes.
Oakdale stumbled twice during the regular season last fall. But the Bears hit their stride at the right time and made an inspired run to the Class 3A state final.
With most of their key players back and some of the other heavyweights moving out of the classification, they will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy this season.
However, the strength of their schedule and the natural unpredictability of any season makes that far from a formality.
Nevertheless, Oakdale begins the season as the No. 1 team in our preseason power rankings. But there are other teams nipping at the Bears' heels.
Below is the schedule for our annual team previews that lead into Week 1 on Sept. 1, followed by our Preseason Top 5.
— Friday, Aug. 25: MSD and St. John's Catholic Prep
— Saturday, Aug 26: Brunswick and Catoctin
— Monday, Aug. 28: Frederick and Linganore
— Tuesday, Aug. 29: Middletown and Oakdale
— Wednesday, Aug. 30: Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora
— Thursday, Aug. 31: Urbana and Walkersville
Preseason Top 5
1. Oakdale
Everything is in place for another run at a championship, including the proverbial chip on the shoulder after losing a state final. The top three players, quarterback Evan Austin, defensive end Dom Nichols and receiver Hunter Thompson, are back and arguably better. They all accepted offers to Division I colleges within the span of a week in late June. And the supporting cast is once again very solid. The schedule is very difficult, but that could harden the Bears' resolve and make them a better, more dangerous team once the postseason starts. There are some questions along the offensive and defensive lines after some key players graduated. But they are confident they will answer them by the end of the season.
2. Frederick
The Cadets certainly should be motivated this season. Last fall's dream season — the first unbeaten regular season in 50 years for the school — ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 20-17 loss to Oakdale, a team they had beaten handily on the road three weeks earlier, in the second round of the playoffs. How much scar tissue remains? How do they plan to bounce back? The head coach, Pat Cadden, is new, but he is a familiar face. The quarterback, Greyson Rollman, is new, but he is a familiar face. And senior Tae Anderson should once again be one of the best running backs in the county after producing back-to-back 1,000-yard, 20-plus touchdown seasons. The defense, which was the best in the area last season, should remain formidable.
3. Linganore
The Lancers are poised to bounce back from a rare losing season (5-6) last fall. Senior running back Ethan Arneson, who has rushed for more than 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns over the last two seasons, figures to again shoulder the offensive load. And the team expects quarterback Christian Petruzzello to be better in his second season as the starter. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Petruzzello committed to Bucknell over the summer. With typically strong play along the offensive and defensive lines, Linganore should be able to stave off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1978-79 and put itself back in the state-title conversation in Class 3A.
4. Walkersville
The Lions have hinted they will be passing more than they typically do this season. They love their three returning receivers, Tristano Menconi, Darius Eubank and Wyatt Gearhart, and they have two quarterbacks with a season's worth of starting experience in seniors Brad Dawson, last year's starter, and Gavin Hughes, who returned to the program after a year away. The two have been having a friendly preseason competition for the job, and the team plans to decide soon who will be under center for the Sept. 1 opener at Liberty. Last season, the Lions overcame an 0-3 start and finished 6-6, pushing eventual state champion Milford Mill for a half in a Class 2A quarterfinal. They expect to get off to a better start this season.
5. Urbana
The key to the Hawks' season will be how quickly players develop. Only two starters on offense and four on defense are back from a team that reemerged as a state power last season, going 11-2 and advancing to the Class 4A-3A state semifinals. It will create a challenge for Dean Swink, who takes over as the head coach after serving the team as an assistant in recent seasons, primarily working with the defensive line. Senior Elijah Jean-Jacques figures to be the centerpiece of the totally revamped offense. He's been a productive receiver for the Hawks but has been better known for his offensive exploits for Urbana's very talented boys lacrosse team. This season, he will step in at quarterback a good bit, in addition to lining up at receiver, as the Hawks try and get the ball in his hands as much as possible to let him make plays. Urbana also hopes to field another swarm-to-the-ball, attacking defense after allowing just 93 points last season.
(1) comment
Good luck to all the players in all of the county!
