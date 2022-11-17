6:30 p.m.
Class 4A-3A
n Perry Hall at Urbana (10-1): The top-seeded Hawks continue to roll along this season. They blew out Mount Hebron 42-7 last Saturday to reach 10 wins in a season for the first time since their state-championship run in 2010. They are now on the verge of returning to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012, when they were a Class 3A team. Only five teams have played Urbana within 35 points this season, and the Hawks have only surrendered 70 points through 11 games. That includes 28 in their only loss of the season to Oakdale. Perry Hall will attempt to be the sixth team to play them close this season. The Gators have won six in a row after dropping three straight at the end of September. They are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals since 1993.
Class 2A
n Middletown (8-3) at Hereford (10-1): These are two teams that love to pound it with their running games, and the winner will likely be the team that does a better job along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Middletown has yet to allow a point in the playoffs so far after beating Hammond 42-0 and Oakland Mills 35-0. This will be the first game the Knights will play on the road in these playoffs. They are seeking to return to the state semifinals after winning it all in 2019. Middletown has won five in a row and seven of its last eight since dropping back-to-back games to Frederick and Oakdale in the middle of September. Meanwhile, Hereford has not reached the state semifinals since 2009. The Bulls are looking for their first state title since 2002. They have won nine in a row since losing their only game of the season to Milford Mill 48-9 on Sept. 9.
n Walkersville (6-5) at Milford Mill (11-0): The Lions are no strangers to facing strong opposition this season after playing Oakdale, Linganore and Middletown on the road, as well as Frederick High at home. They are up against another formidable one this seek as they try to reach the state semifinals for the first time since their championship season in 2016. Milford Mill, the 2A runner-up to Douglass-PG last season, is seeking its first state title since 1987. The Millers have outscored the opposition 550-55 so far this season. No team has played them within 23 points. To this point in the playoffs, Milford Mill has beaten Lansdowne 67-0 and Owings Mills 55-0. On the other hand, Walkersville has knocked off Glenelg 44-9 on the road and Poolesville 28-14 on the road. Since starting the season 0-3, Walkersville has won six of its last eight games to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time in this format.
Class 3A
7 p.m.
n Oakdale (9-2) at Westminster (10-1): The Bears stunned everyone, including themselves, with their 20-17 road victory over previously unbeaten Frederick last Saturday, avenging a 21-point home loss to the Cadets three weeks earlier. To do it, they erased a 10-point deficit over the final 11 minutes and 10 seconds. Their defense was outstanding and kept the high-powered Frederick offense out of rhythm for the entire game. And junior quarterback Evan Austin was sensational on run-pass option plays. He rushed for 166 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns, including the game winner with 28 seconds to go on a 1-yard plunge. He also passed for an additional 126 yards. Oakdale feels good about its chances of winning it all now. The Bears are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals since their Class 2A championship season in 2018. They will take on a Westminster team that is riding an eight-game winning streak since suffering its only loss to South Carroll 24-21 on Sept. 16. The Owls, who beat Linganore 44-28 on the road a week earlier, are trying to reach the state semis for the first time since 2012.
Class 1A
n Forest Park (7-3) at Brunswick (8-3): The Railroaders will be trying to reach their first state semifinal since 2012 and their fifth overall. Last week, they rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Patterson Mill 21-14 on the road. Junior running back Ben Wells scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to fuel the comeback, which gave Brunswick eight wins in a season for the first time since 2012. The win over Patterson Mill pushed the Railroaders into the top four remaining teams in the 1A point standings, which enabled them to host this game. Forest Park is riding a two-game winning streak, having beaten Carver Vo-Tech 22-14 to end the regular season and then Edmondson-Westside 46-14 in its first playoff game following a first-round bye. The Foresters are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals. They lost to Mountain Ridge 55-20 in the state quarterfinals last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.