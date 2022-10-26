Post a comment as anonymous
After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
As fall sports in Frederick County reach the midpoint of their seasons, FNP sports writers John Cannon and Alexander Dacy join host Greg Swatek to discuss the latest developments and look forward to what's ahead on this week's episode of the Final Score podcast.
