After becoming the first Frederick County football player to be part of a Super Bowl winning team, L.A. Rams right tackle and Linganore graduate Rob Havenstein is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
In Tim Abercombie Jr.'s first season at the helm of the Linganore boys basketball, the Lancers have been the most consistent team in Frederick County this season and also boast the best record.
As the coach of the only undefeated high school basketball team in Frederick County, Urbana girls coach Joe Blaser is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
