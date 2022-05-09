Two boys teams and two girls teams from Frederick County earned top seeds in the MPSSAA regional lacrosse playoff brackets, released Monday and featuring several county clashes in the opening rounds.
The Linganore and Urbana boys are both top seeds, while the Middletown and Linganore girls also got the No. 1 nod for tournaments that begin Wednesday with quarterfinal activity.
Here is a summary of the schedule for Frederick County teams.
Boys
Class 1A West Region II: No. 2 Brunswick and No. 3 Catoctin have quarterfinal byes before meeting at Brunswick in the semifinals Friday.
Class 2A West Region II: No. 2 Middletown and No. 3 Walkersville have quarterfinal byes before meeting at Middletown in the semifinals Friday. Fourth-seeded Oakdale hosts No. 5 North Hagerstown in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A West Region I: No. 1 Linganore has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Tuscarora and No. 3 Thomas Johnson advance directly to face each other in the semifinals Friday at Tuscarora. Fourth-seeded Oakdale hosts No. 5 South Hagerstown in the quarterfinals. The winner moves on to the semifinals Friday at Linganore.
Class 4A West Region I: No. 1 Urbana has a bye before hosting No. 5 Gaithersburg in the semifinals Friday.
Girls
Class 1A West Region II: No. 3 Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye before traveling to No. 2 Smithsburg in the semifinals Friday. No. 4 Brunswick has a bye before traveling to No. 1 Boonsboro in the semifinals Friday.
Class 2A West Region II: No. 1 Middletown has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Oakdale has a quarterfinal bye, advancing straight to a home semifinal Friday against No. 3 Poolesville. No. 4 Walkersville hosts No. 5 North Hagerstown in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to the semifinals Friday at Middletown.
Class 3A West Region I: No. 1 Linganore has a quarterfinal bye. No. 2 Frederick and No. 3 Tuscarora have quarterfinal byes before meeting at Frederick in the semifinals Friday. No. 4 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 5 South Hagerstown in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to play in the semifinals Friday at Linganore.
Class 4A West Region I: No. 3 Urbana has a bye before traveling to No. 2 Clarksburg in the semifinals Friday.
