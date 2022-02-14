THURMONT — When Emily Williams and Emma Wivell joined the Catoctin girls basketball team, they didn’t show up empty handed.
With them, they brought a set of high standards and willingness to hold each other accountable that has gradually raised the level of play for the Cougars over the course of their four years in the program.
“We have been thinking about states since middle school,” Wivell said. “[Winning] states has always been the goal.”
Now at 17-1 following Monday night’s 47-22 home win over Clear Spring, that goal feels like it is closer than ever. So, Wivell and Williams, along with fellow seniors Lily Gadra and Paige Smith, feel it is imperative to maintain the day-to-day standards that have brought them to this point.
“I think our dedication, you can see how it brings up the other players,” said Williams, who finished with a game-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists against Clear Spring.
Wivell added 10 points, five steals and four assists. Gadra finished with nine, including one of Catoctin’s two 3-pointers in the game, while sophomore Kylie Perhach and freshman Taylor Smith each contributed six points.
The Cougars scored the first 14 points of the game and led by as many as 32 midway through the third quarter. It produced a much different overall vibe than the game the teams played last week at Clear Spring when the Blazers trailed Catoctin by single digits with a few minutes remaining in the game.
“When you see your teammates standing next to you working and pushing you, you want to push them back,” Williams said. “We are all pushing each other.”
Just showing up and punching the clock, as Wivell put it, was never going to sit well with her or Williams.
“We have always been two of the most competitive people I have ever met. That just wasn’t enough for us,” Wivell said. “We come in every day ready to work and give 110 percent. We expect 100 percent work ethic out of everyone all of the time. Every practice. Every game.”
Wivell and Williams said their teammates have accepted that challenge.
“Because there are two choices,” Wivell said. “You come in and are willing to do what is asked of you or you don’t show up at all.”
Last Friday, the Cougars were able to celebrate Senior Night in conjunction with their 60-26 home win over Thomas Johnson.
“Their legacy is, when they finally take off that jersey, they are 100 percent, with a doubt, leaving this program better than it was when they walked through those doors,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said of her four seniors.
“Again, it’s the work they put in when no one is looking. They continued to grind on their own. They girls came in as good basketball players. But they were never satisfied or content with where they were. They continued to better themselves.”
And while it’s Entwistle’s job to keep them focused on the small, day-to-day, possession-by-possession tasks that are necessary for winning, the players are not shy about talking about their bigger goals out loud, including winning that state title.
“We talk all of the time about our goals,” Williams said. “It’s not like it’s some secret on the team. We all talk openly about our expectations for each other. Our coaches tell us about their expectations, and then we work toward meeting them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.