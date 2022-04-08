WALKERSVILLE — Middletown had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the first inning, and its Nos. 4 and 5 batters were due up.
Like pretty much every other pitcher who had faced the Knights this season, Walkersville sophomore Caroline Hinkelman was in a jam.
But she ended up doing something none of her predecessors came close to doing. She held the Knights, one of Frederick County’s highest-scoring softball teams, scoreless. Not just for the first inning, but for the entire game.
Hinkelman tossed a complete game, five-hit shutout against a Middletown team that had been averaging 12 runs a game, leading the host Lions to a 5-0 win over their rival.
After dropping their season opener to Thomas Johnson, the Lions (6-1) have won six straight, a nice early season streak for any team, let alone one that has just two seniors and relies on several freshmen and sophomores.
“There’s a lot of talent in the dugout,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman said. “But I don’t think there’s a lot of belief in themselves yet. I think that’s starting to come slowly but surely.”
Before facing the Knights, Walkersville had already knocked off a county heavyweight that had a penchant for putting a lot of runs on the scoreboard when they beat Linganore 9-8 on March 23.
But this time, Hinkelman — who also got the complete-game victory against the Lancers — found a way to contain a prolific offense. She wasn’t overpowering, finishing with four strikeouts, but she made use of her defense and dodged danger when necessary.
And that very trait was necessary in the first inning, when the Knights’ Camille Jones and Taylor Broadbent both had one-out singles. Hinkelman, who said her screwball was working on Friday, induced a fly out to second baseman Karsyn Barrick, then the right-hander notched an inning-ending strikeout to escape the jam unscathed.
“She came out and pitched well, had a multitude of pitches working for her today, and the change-up was working,” Randy Hinkelman said. “She pitched great, and the girls did their job behind her.”
Middletown had leadoff singles in the second and fourth, as well as a one-out single in the third. But each time, the Knights weren’t able to move any runners past third.
“We couldn’t stack the hits early when we needed them,” Knights coach Charley Toms said. “We had plenty of runners on early.”
Ella Montgomery, Walkersville’s sophomore shortstop, took out one of those runners in the fourth. After catching a sharp line drive that sprung off Sydney Leadbetter’s bat in a hurry, Montgomery immediately fired the ball to double up the runner on first base.
Hinkelman retired nine straight late in the game, a streak that was stopped when she issued a two-out walk to Kyra Morgan in the seventh. Kyra Goodman, Middletown’s No. 9 batter, then hit a grounder to Montgomery, who threw to second baseman Barrick to nab the lead runner.
The second base umpire initially called Morgan safe, apparently ruling she slid under the tag even though the throw beat her for the force out. But after the umpires conferred, the call was reversed, and the game was over.
“I definitely didn’t want their big bats to come up with two runners on,” Randy Hinkelman said.
With Broadbent having another solid outing in the pitchers circle for the Knights — she went the distance and gave up just three hits while striking out eight — the game was still scoreless through the first three innings.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Madison Leopeonka — who had a pair of hard-hit line drives turned into outs on Friday by Middletown third baseman Goodman and shorstop Chloe Saunders — led off with a single to start a two-run rally.
Walkersville followed with four straight bunts. All four times, the batters reached base, as the Knights committed three errors in the inning.
“Being able to put down bunts ... it creates chaos, that’s what we were saying in the huddle,” said Caroline Hinkelman, who successfully bunted in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Walkersville’s three-run sixth inning included two more bunts. Amelia Rakestraw, who singled, Hinkelman and Montgomery had RBIs in the rally.
“We can make a couple little mistakes when we cover them up with runs,” said Toms, whose team’s previous low score this season was seven. “But today we didn’t cover them up with runs.”
Jones had two hits for Middletown.
