Some day, off in the distant future, the final score of Frederick High’s very first varsity girls flag football game will be the subject of great curiosity.
There might be some quizzical looks, a few raised eyebrows and likely plenty of questions. It was something you would see in few sports outside of baseball and soccer and certainly something you couldn’t imagine happening in football.
But as the Cadets screamed, embraced and danced around their home field Wednesday night, celebrating their 1-0 victory over Oakdale that was rife with history, none of that seemed to matter.
“I felt great. I felt really, really great,” said junior Jayanna Goines, the team’s center-turned-hero, who reached up with one hand and snagged the game-winning pass from sophomore quarterback Kacee Martin to seal the win in overtime.
This is all so new that many on hand for the historic first day of varsity girls flag football in Maryland, including a few game administrators and reporters alike, weren’t even sure there was overtime as Frederick and Oakdale battled to a scoreless draw after 40 minutes of regulation.
The overtime rules are a bit quirky themselves. Teams get one play to score. They can opt for a one-point play from 3 yards out, a two-point play from 10 yards out and a three-point play from 20 yards out.
There is a coin flip to determine who starts with the ball, and the process continues, one play at a time, until there is a decisive winner.
Oakdale moved the ball fairly well throughout the game. But the Bears couldn’t punch the ball in against Frederick’s well-prepared defense.
Freshman Marlee Williams played a huge part in that for the Cadets, as she produced three interceptions to stymie Oakdale drives.
“It was amazing coming out here playing with my team,” Williams said.
Asked how she came up with the interceptions, she said, “Just reading the quarterback’s eyes. You have to have a good IQ. As soon as she snaps the ball, you’ve gotta understand she is going to throw the ball wherever she wants. She was throwing into double coverage. Nobody has a team like us that can read the passes. I mean, it was a great win. History.”
In overtime, Oakdale started with the ball and opted for a two-point play from 10 yards out. But quarterback Grace Meyer, who played well outside of the interceptions, was stopped short of the goal line after taking off on a run.
So the ball went over to Frederick, which naturally only needed a one-point play from 3 yards out to win the game.
The Cadets had struggled to move the ball for most of the game against Oakdale’s defense and were intercepted twice by the Bears’ Layla McFarland.
But Martin began to develop a bit of a rhythm throwing the ball late in the game for Frederick.
On the game-winning play, Goines snapped the ball to Martin and then ran her typical route short and over the middle.
“I was looking for a different person,” Martin conceded afterward. “But Jayanna can always catch it, and she is always down the middle. So, I knew they weren’t ready for her to catch it. ... She was open. She caught it. She did great.”
Goines comes by her good hands honorably. She is the sister of Davian Pryor, the top receiver on Frederick’s varsity football team, and she plays on the Cadets’ softball team.
“We know there is a level of athleticism in the family,” Frederick coach Rob Dixon said of Goines. “She was able to make that one-handed catch due to catching all of those balls in softball.”
Of the catch, Dixon said, “It was amazing. In the middle of the field, you just see this big paw go up.”
As the Cadets celebrated their victory, longtime public address announcer Brandon Brewbaker signed off for the night with his familiar catch phrase, “We are Frederick, 27 sports, one team.”
He then had to correct himself, “28 sports, one team.” It was fitting, as a historic night was capped with an unconventional game.
“The one represents first [win] in history, but also one family,” Dixon said. “We did it as one.”
(1) comment
Awesome! I hope this sport grows
