Latrell Mark clutched once and clutched twice and then fired.
Normally the kiss of death for shooters when they hesitate like that, his 3-pointer went in anyway.
“I was feeling it today,” the junior guard for the Tuscarora boys basketball team said.
Mark drained seven 3s and finished with a career-high 35 points to lead the host Titans to a 70-60 victory over previously unbeaten Linganore on Friday night.
Tuscarora (6-1) had been winning games this season with an all-in mentality and by getting contributions from everyone. This was a rare occasion when one player separated himself from the pack.
“Latrell led the team tonight,” Titans coach Lasan Scott said. “He definitely put us on his back tonight and helped us move forward.”
Mark had lamented for much of the season that his shot was just a little bit off the mark. So, this breakthrough performance could lead to bigger things going forward. His previous high in a high-school game was 21 points, according to his coach.
When the ball left Mark’s hand, it looked like it was going in right from the start. Some of his 3-pointers were contested and taken a step or two behind the line. But it didn’t matter.
“I felt energized. I was ready,” he said.
Mark wasn’t Tuscarora’s only sharpshooter Friday, as sophomore Ayden Hurley connected on a trio of 3s in the third quarter as part of a 16-2 run that flipped the game in the Titans’ favor.
“That’s my shooter right there,” Mark said of Hurley.
Early in the second half, Hurley watched one of his 3-pointers drop three quarters of the way through the hoop and then pop out. The expression on his face said, “What more do I have to do?”
Undeterred, he kept firing and made his next three attempts from beyond the arc to spark the pivotal run.
Mark was also pivotal during that stretch with a pair of 3-pointers, including a step-back attempt against some tight defense.
He then opened the fourth quarter by draining back-to-back 3s, which stretched Tuscarora’s lead to 12 points.
“We scouted them, and we really weren’t concerned about their shooting, and they hit 10 3s,” Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie Jr. said of Tuscarora.
Abercrombie also pointed to a big disparity in the rebounding as to why the Lancers fell to 8-1 overall. The Titans beat Linganore to a lot of loose balls and generated plenty of second and third chances with their offensive rebounding.
“We haven’t been outplayed like that yet,” Abercrombie said. “Not that we weren’t ready to play, but just the rebounding and the toughness factor. They wanted the ball more than us, and that’s inexcusable for our team, especially if we expect to make a run at anything in the playoffs.”
Senior guard Timmy Conner again led the Lancers in scoring with 20 points. He made five 3-pointers.
Ryan Lang added 15 points, Mason Porter finished with 13, and Andrew Young contributed nine for the Lancers.
