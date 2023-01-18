THURMONT — Rick Reeder loves his wrestlers at Catoctin High School.
In his two seasons on the job thus far, they have regularly given the coach the “150 percent” he demands on the mat and willingly taken on all challenges and challengers in their path.
The problem for Reeder is that his team’s roster is still a little too small, leaving holes in the lineup that are difficult to overcome.
For example, on Wednesday night, Catoctin won six of the 11 bouts contested against visiting Williamsport, all with pins.
But the three bouts the Cougars had to forfeit handed the Wildcats 18 points, which ultimately proved to be the difference in a 44-33 loss.
“I mean, it [stinks],” Reeder said of not being able to fill out a full lineup. “Giving up points and giving up the numbers is very hard. We have a really tough, hard-nosed team that wants to wrestle. They give it everything they’ve got. I don’t expect anything more. One hundred fifty percent on that mat. They always give it to me. But giving up 18 points on the mat is tough.”
On many occasions this season, the Cougars have had to forfeit four matches, donating 24 points to their opponents’ cause. But Reeder was able to adjust the lineup enough Wednesday to fill one of the weight classes they normally can’t.
This is the second straight season that Reeder has had a very small team at Catoctin. Last year, he had 12 wrestlers. This season, the number has ticked up to 13, according to the roster.
Part of the issue is that Reeder works outside of the school. So, he doesn’t have the chance to interact with the kids and convince other kids to come out for the team the way some other coaches can.
Reeder said he needs to find a way to be in and around the school more to bring a few more kids out for the team that might make a huge difference in its overall fortunes.
“The whole heart of the middle of my lineup, from 138 to 182, every one of those kids is a qualified wrestler,” Reeder said. “... It’s hard because we don’t have the numbers.”
The toughness of Catoctin’s team is personified by senior Braden Bell, who pulled off one of the toughest feats in the sport last March, wrestling all the way to third place in the Class 2A-1A bracket at 138 pounds after losing his first match in the state tournament.
“I just knew if I kept beating myself up about [losing in the first round], it wasn’t going to get me any better,” said Bell, who pinned Williamsport’s Lucas Stephenson in one minute Wednesday to improve to 26-1 this season. “I decided to clear my mind and go out there, like it was a fresh start.”
Bell plans to make another run at a state title at 138 this season, despite the presence of Northern Garrett’s Jacob Brenneman, a nationally ranked wrestler and three-time state champion, in the weight class.
Brenneman handed Bell his only loss this season at the Bauerlein Duals.
“Braden will never duck an opponent,” Reeder said. “State ranking. National ranking. It doesn’t matter. He’ll look at me and say, ‘Put me up against him.’ He’s not afraid to do it. When you have that sort of mental aspect, I’ll look at him and say, ‘Hey, go for it.’”
Williamsport 44, Catoctin 33
113 — Swartz (W) by forfeit; 120 — Hull (W) pinned Wolfe, 1:40; 126 — Miller (W) by forfeit; 132 — Anderson (W) maj. dec. Gray, 12-4; 138 — B. Bell (C) pinned Stephenson, 1:00; 145 — Burd (C) pinned Rhea, 1:58; 152 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Ellis, 1:33; 160 — McLain (C) pinned Duvall, 3:18; 170 — J. Bell (C) McCray, 6-0; 182 — Hastings (W) maj. dec. Kovalcik, 13-2; 195 — Fraley (W) by forfeit; 220 — Kelly (C) pinned An. Alverez, :57; 285 — Wolsenbay (W) pinned Bagent, :40; 106 — A. Alvarez (W) pinned Taylor, 1:31.
