Thomas Johnson center fielder Samiyah Abdul-Khabir crashed into the fence as she made a valiant attempt to catch Urbana junior Kaelynn Burge’s deep drive in the third inning on Monday.
The ball glanced off Abdul-Khabir’s glove, and she wasn’t able to retrieve it because she got hurt on the collision.
Burge sped around the bases and beat the throw home. With no error on the play, Burge was credited with a two-run, inside-the-park homer run.
Next up was Delaney Reefe, who belted a solo shot that landed well beyond the left-center field fence.
Taking the lead with those back-to-back homers, the Hawks were well on their way to ensuring they’d start the week with back-to-back games.
With their 7-2 win over host TJ on Monday, Urbana won the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division title outright, sending it into Tuesday’s CMC championship game against Gambrill Division champ Catoctin at 6 p.m. at Hood College.
A loss by Urbana (14-2, 12-2 Spires) would’ve created a three-way tie with Linganore and South Hagerstown atop the final Spires standings, so a tie-breaker would’ve determined the regular-season division champ. This will be Urbana’s first CMC title game since 2019, when it lost to Catoctin.
“I said, ‘Look, let’s take care of business and then we don’t have to worry about any tiebreaker stuff,’” said Hawks coach Frank Husson, recalling a pregame talk with his team. “I thought we played a really good game tonight, a complete game, offensively and defensively.”
Urbana’s offense came alive in the third inning, when the game was still scoreless. With two outs, Lo McAnaw struck out but reached first when the ball got past the catcher.
Burge followed with her liner to center.
“I was like, ‘Go, go, get out, get out!’” Burge said.
The ball seemed destined to at least hit the fence. But Abdul-Khabir tracked it down, although the impact from hitting the fence prevented her from making the catch.
McAnaw and Burge both scored.
Abdul-Khabir was carted off the field and didn’t return. Later, she could be seen testing her ankle as a trainer watched.
“She got her finger caught and her ankle caught in the fence,” TJ coach Paul Jennings said. “I think she’ll be OK. It looked like a sprain. It could’ve been worse. We really need her coming up on Thursday [when the playoffs start].”
After Reefe’s homer, Carleigh Magers singled and scored on Cici Bullock’s double, giving the Hawks a 4-0 lead.
That’s all the offense Reefe needed. Working all seven innings, she struck out six and scattered seven hits.
“Everything was working today,” Reefe said. “I like to read the hitters, mix it up.”
Reefe also was backed by an airtight defense. Center fielder Cameryn Burley had five putouts, including several that she snagged by ranging far to her left or right.
Burley played first base for Urbana last season, and her ability to thrive as a converted center fielder reminded Husson of Sara Thacker, a first baseman-pitcher who turned out to be a standout center fielder for Urbana’s 2011 state championship team.
“Cam has just been fantastic in the outfield for us,” the coach said. “Anything hit right-center, left-center in the air, she’s going to run it down.”
Burge finished with two hits and three RBIs. Reefe and Maggie Hummer each had two hits.
Grace Roark took the loss despite turning in another solid start for the Patriots (9-7, 7-6 Spires).
“She was spinning it so, so well those first few innings,” Husson said. “And my girls made some adjustments.”
Roark also had two hits with a double and one RBI on a day when she and the other seniors — including those from Urbana — were honored in a postgame ceremony.
“She’s giving us everything she can,” Jennings said. “She’s had to have some extra long innings on some errors we’ve had in other games. She’s thrown a lot of pitches. She’s done a fabulous job.”
