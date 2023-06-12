At the Urbana softball team’s banquet, Hawks coach Frank Husson announced that senior Delaney Reefe was a finalist for the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year award for softball.
“That was honestly shocking to me because it’s mostly pitchers that get that award,” she said. “And as a catcher, I was just kind of like, ‘What?’”
Reefe was correct — a pitcher did end up getting that award this year. It just happened to be one who, based on her softball past and future, considered herself to be a catcher.
Reefe, whose transformation from stalwart catcher to ace pitcher and mighty bat led Urbana to the Class 4A state title this season, became the first Frederick County player to win the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year award for softball.
News of Reefe’s accolade came via an 8 a.m. phone call on Friday from Dan Santelli, her Newtown (Pennsylvania) Rock travel softball coach.
“He said, ‘Congratulations.’ And I was like, ‘For what?’” said Reefe, who was then told she had won the Gatorade award. “I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ I didn’t even get to check my email yet.”
Anyone who checks out Reefe’s stats will see why her being chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year was anything but shocking.
She batted .557, which led all full-time Frederick County Public School players, and had 11 homers and a county-best 37 RBIs. Husson said the ball explodes off Reefe’s bat.
“When she comes up, I back up [in the third base coach’s box] off the line and I’m a few feet behind third base,” he said. “Because she just hits the ball so hard, your reaction time is significantly reduced. There are times I’m afraid for the pitchers and third basemen.”
Husson had no fears when Reefe was in the pitching circle, though. This season, she had a county-best 20 wins along with an ERA of 1.03 — second only to Catoctin’s Taylor Smith among FCPS full-time pitchers — and a strikeout per seven innings ratio of 8.81.
Not bad for someone who had merely dabbled in pitching before her junior season, when the Hawks needed her to be their go-to pitcher.
Reefe had done some pitching in youth softball, but nothing in her history suggested she’d be so dominant in the circle. Nonetheless, Husson recently told Reefe that years ago, when he envisioned this year’s senior class contending for a state title, that vision included Reefe as the Hawks’ pitcher.
“I think the flexibility that she’s demonstrated on the ball field is a testament to her overall athleticism,” Husson said. “She took probably the most difficult position to learn on a ball field, a position that many girls spend years and years and years trying to perfect, and she really picked it up and thrived, made it look easy and she did it as an afterthought.”
While she will be a catcher when she begins her collegiate career at the University of Maryland, she didn’t think she played one game behind the plate this season.
“My gear has been in retirement for three months,” said Reefe, who figured she caught a couple games for the Hawks last season, when she emerged as their go-to pitcher. “I actually had to get used to my catcher’s glove a little bit whenever I would put it back on.”
Reefe’s honor came shortly after Catoctin’s Joey McMannis won the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year award for baseball, a first for a Frederick County player in that sport.
