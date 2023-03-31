Thanks to hot-hitting teammates like Danny Orr, Thomas Johnson starter Camden Hood had a nine-run lead by the time he threw his first pitch Friday.
It didn’t seem like anything could rival that sort of offensive outburst. But Hood’s pitching managed to do just that. Heck, he even got in on the offensive fireworks.
The lefty pitcher threw an abbreviated two-hit shutout and belted a homer — his first at any level — and a double as the Patriots rolled to a five-inning, 14-0 win over host Linganore in baseball action.
Hood, a junior, struck out seven and walked one. The only hits he yielded were two-out singles to Stephen Curry and Michael Goldsmith in the first and second innings, respectively.
Seeing action as a spot starter and reliever last season, Hood turned in a timely strong start for a TJ team that lost senior Luke Chappell to an injury during Monday’s game against Oakdale. Chappell, another lefty who served as a workhorse on the mound last season, threw five scoreless innings and delivered big hits in TJ’s win over Walkersville in the season opener.
“He’s out for at least a couple weeks,” TJ (3-1) coach Matt Myers said of Chappell. “So Cam did a good job filling in for him.”
“[Myers] came to me and said he wanted me to step up,” Hood said. “And that’s what I wanted to do today was step up for everybody else, make sure we could get a nice team win here and keep things moving throughout the season because momentum is huge for us.”
Hood struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches, setting the tone on a day when he habitually got ahead in counts and challenged hitters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of the 18 batters he faced and notched five 0-and-2 counts. He said coaches emphasize getting ahead of hitters.
“I started just throwing the fastball, which works best for me,” he said. “And they weren’t hitting it, so I figured just keep throwing that until they hit it.”
He mixed in breaking balls, too. One of them finished off a strikeout in the fourth inning, and it prompted first baseman Ben Pearch to yell, “Nice pitch.”
“We talked yesterday about coming out and just bringing it,” Myers said. “However many innings, just bring it, give me everything you’ve got, and he did that today.”
He didn’t hold back at the plate, either. Hitting in the No. 8 spot, Hood lifted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the second inning.
“I haven’t had any homers in my lifetime, so that’s pretty big for me,” he said.
Homers are far from rare for Orr, who smacked a solo shot over the left-field fence in the third inning. This came after he drilled two doubles over the left fielder’s head in the first inning, with the second one driving in two runs. He went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, concluding his day at the plate with an opposite field, RBI single that skipped past the diving second baseman.
“He’s unbelievable with the bat,” said Myers, who liked the single as much as the extra-base hits. “The ball he hit the other way was definitely impressive, as well. We always say, if you don’t get yourself out, you’re going to be hard to get out.”
Orr, a junior who has verbally committed to UMBC, credits such hits to his mental approach, something he learned from his brother Jacob, a former TJ standout who now plays for the University of Maryland.
“[My brother] got me into the psychological approach because 90 percent of it is mental,” said Danny Orr, who focuses on hitting the ball hard “in half.” “I’ve just tried to simplify it down, just keep saying in my head, repeating, ‘Chop it in half.”
TJ piled up 14 hits, getting at least one hit from batters in all nine slots. No. 9 hitter Eddie Haugh had two hits and three RBIs. Ty Allen had two hits and two RBIs.
Linganore (1-4) starter Dylan Remphrey got chased in the first inning. Coach Billie Long chalked it up as a rare off day against a team with numerous “thumpers” in the middle of its batting order.
“He’s a quality pitcher, and he’s going to do some good things for us. We all have those days,” said Long, whose young team has just three seniors. “We’re young, we’re going to take our lumps. It’s going to be part of the process, part of the learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.