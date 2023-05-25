State Lacrosse
Buy Now

Middletown’s Ellery Bowman (5) shoots the ball during the Class 2A state girls lacrosse championship game against Manchester Valley at Stevenson University on Thursday night.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

OWINGS MILLS — Middletown looked like it was about to make history by becoming the first Frederick County girls lacrosse team to win a state title.

The Knights led Manchester Valley, a team that beat them thoroughly during the regular season, by three goals early in the second half of Thursday’s state championship game, continuing to control the game as they had throughout most of the first half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription