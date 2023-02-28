Frederick’s undefeated boys basketball team played its first playoff game on Tuesday, and the 3-pointers started falling shortly after tip-off.
Frederick’s undefeated boys basketball team played its first playoff game on Tuesday, and the 3-pointers started falling shortly after tip-off.
Unfortunately for the Cadets, most of those 3s swishing through the net were taken by Linganore players.
“They came out here hitting,” Frederick senior guard Ahmad Parker said. “They knew they had to keep that up the whole game in order to win. We know that we’ve just got to stop all that.”
Frederick’s defense stopped it, all right. But that apparently wasn’t enough for Parker. It was time for him to start hitting from long range.
Usually known more for his sturdy leadership than offensive heroics, Parker nailed three 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes, 35 seconds of the first quarter, setting the tone for a teamwide shooting onslaught that turned what started out as a back-and-forth game into a lopsided win.
Frederick hit 14 3-pointers. Five of them came from Elwyne Wordlaw, who finished with a game-high 27 points, and the barrage of long-range shots helped the Cadets roll to an 81-44 victory over the visiting Lancers in the Class 3A West regional semifinals.
“They did a good job of kind of overwhelming us,” said Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie, whose team only lost 55-44 to Frederick on Feb. 3, when the Cadets didn’t stay hot all night like they did once Parker helped get things going.
“They’re already good enough,” Abercrombie said. “But when they’re shooting that well, it’s hard to change up much to keep up with them.”
Frederick (24-0) heads to the regional final, where it will host defending Class 3A state champ Oakdale — a 63-54 winner over Thomas Johnson — on Thursday.
The Cadets beat the Bears twice during the regular season, but past victories seem to matter little to the Cadets. In fact, Wordlaw and Parker both said Frederick acted as if its record was 0-0 coming into Tuesday’s game.
“We’ve got that on our board in the locker room, zero-zero,” Wordlaw said.
Parker remembers the tough loss the Cadets absorbed to TJ in the first round of the playoffs last season.
“We know that any team can come in here and they can send us home, and then our season’s over,” he said. “So we’re not trying to take it for granted. We’re going to come out here and try to win every game.”
That task looked tough midway through the first quarter, when the Lancers enjoyed an 11-9 lead. Linganore had already nailed three 3-pointers, two from Jake Vollmer and one from AJ Vollmer.
But the Lancers hit just two more 3s the rest of the night. Wordlaw often guarded AJ Vollmer, and David Dorsey often guarded Jake Vollmer.
“Just locked into the gameplan a little more,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill Sr. said. “The gameplan was to be there on the catch, run ‘em off the 3 and force the bounce. We didn’t do that for whatever reason early. We figured it out off of a timeout.”
Parker then helped the Cadets begin to build a cushion, scoring nine of his 13 points in the first quarter, including two 3s in the final 1:06 to help Frederick take a 24-16 lead into the second quarter.
“Once you hit that first one, you see it come off your wrist,” he said. “And after that, it’s just confidence. That’s it.”
Parker said he hadn’t gone on such an offensive spurt this season, but Hill wasn’t shocked.
“The kid’s here early, the kid’s here late. I’ve seen this week, his preparation was dead on,” Hill said. “I wasn’t surprised at all with him.”
Wordlaw praised Parker for creating a spark, and the junior then took over. With Frederick taking a 47-25 lead into halftime, Wordlaw nailed two 3s in the first minute of the third quarter to help the Cadets start to pull away.
Ivan Quijada hit four 3s to finish with 12 points. Dorsey and Joaquin Snowden each had six rebounds. Gavin Legge had five rebounds. Emonte Hill Jr. had seven assists. Wordlaw had four assists.
AJ Vollmer had 14 points for Linganore, which finishes with a 12-12 record.
