BRUNSWICK — Brunswick quarterback Ethan Houck was challenged in practice recently by Railroaders head coach Jerry Smith to be more vocal pre-snap.
During Friday night’s Class 1A North regional second round game against Pikesville, Houck used the hard count to his advantage to keep the Railroaders offense on the field and extend drives in a 36-0 victory.
Houck drew Pikesville offsides five times in the first half, gaining first downs on three of those infractions against an undisciplined Panthers defensive line.
“We’ve been telling him all year to change his voice, to get deeper,” Smith said. “It’s nice to see that he’s carrying that through and into the game. He’s really grown up the past couple weeks.”
Houck added, “Our line did a great job of faking it out like they were actual plays. Just hard, loud, loud counts, and it worked.”
The Brunswick offense was aided by a powerful rushing attack while the defense stymied the Panthers in Brunswick’s second consecutive playoff shutout.
“The seniors knew what we wanted to do and how far we wanted to go,” Brunswick defensive lineman Agya Baffoe said. “It really came down to the younger guys realizing this team can do something matching up against those tougher 2A teams, that we can go far.”
Brunswick advances to the 1A state quarterfinals, where they will face an opponent to be determined next Friday night.
Benjamin Wells was one of four Railroaders to score a rushing touchdown, breaking a tackle and running away from the defense for a 38-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter as Brunswick triggered the running clock.
Defensively, Baffoe swarmed the backfield, tackling shifty Panthers running back Marvin Williams-Nutter.
Baffoe added a sack, and also had a 21-yard rush in a rotation of senior linemen that included Scott Haste, Ben Reed and Harlan Holt who lined up in the backfield for a carry.
“It was honestly a matter of just matching personnel, and we knew our guys matched up well against them,” Baffoe said. “The seniors had been waiting for their carry, and it was special to do it in a playoff game.”
Brunswick stormed out of the gates as Wells recovered a Pikesville fumble on the opening kickoff at the 16-yard line.
On the Railroaders’ first offensive play from scrimmage, JT Harich broke to his left and slipped a tackle for the touchdown as Brunswick led 7-0 just 16 seconds in.
“They put seven in the box against us and we had seven on them and blocked them straight up,” Harich said. “When you have a hole, you just go through it.”
Brunswick’s special teams made another fantastic play inside the opening minute, recovering an onside kick.
Harich atoned for a fumble on the Railroaders’ second possession by adding his second touchdown run of the quarter with a 9-yard score to put Brunswick ahead 14-0 lead with 5:58 left in the first.
“I’ve really pushed about running the ball hard. He’s doing a really nice job just carrying the load,” Smith said.
Brunswick’s offense, which had managed just 21 points in back-to-back games against Catoctin, matched that output four seconds into the second quarter.
The Railroaders turned to Devin Phillips to open up the second quarter as he powered his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run.
Houck added a rushing touchdown from a yard out, and Issac Herbert completed a 2-point conversion pass to Mark Cooke to take a 29-0 lead with 3:39 before halftime.
“For a freshman, [Houck] is playing like a senior. He’s unreal,” Harich said. “Sure, he had a few games that could’ve gone better, but that’s OK. Everyone makes mistakes, and he’s really grown since the first time he’s stepped out here.”
Baffoe recovered a Williams-Nutter fumble on the Panthers’ 16, before Houck threw an interception that appeared to hit the grass in the end zone but was ruled a turnover and touchback.
Phillips led Brunswick with 101 yards rushing on nine carries, while Harich added 80 yards on 11 carries.
