MIDDLETOWN — Middletown wrestler Alex Hoy wore a black cowboy hat before Tuesday’s regional duals match against Northeast.
“My brother started [wearing] it his sophomore year of high school,” Hoy said. “And I wanted to carry on the tradition.”
Hoy’s older brother, Chad, enjoyed a spectacular postseason as a wrestler last year, helping the Knights reach the Class 2A state duals final and later winning the 2A-1A state championship match at 220.
So, that’s another tradition Alex would like to keep going, and he got off to a good start on Tuesday.
Hoy pinned Northeastern’s Benjamin Gonzalez in the 195-pound bout, one of five pins the Knights registered in their workmanlike 52-22 over the visiting Eagles in the Class 2A West region duals.
Next up for third-seeded Middletown is Thursday’s regional semifinal match against second-seeded Manchester Valley — a 63-9 winner over Winters Mill — at Hammond High School. The Knights wasted little time preparing. Following Tuesday’s match, after the bleachers emptied, Knights’ wrestlers took to the mats to begin practicing.
“They’re just focused on the next match, winning the next match, and doing everything they can to win,” Knights coach Chad Strube said.
The Knights have vivid memories of last year’s duals tournament. Middletown lost 30-27 to Stephen Decatur in the 2A final, just missing out on the program’s third state duals crown and its first since 2017.
“Last year, with how close we got the title, we really wanted to make sure we put all of our effort [into] making it back to the state finals this year, and hopefully winning,” Hoy said. “So, we went into this match just ready to try our best and do whatever we can to continue.”
Hoy jumped out to a 12-0 lead before pinning Gonzalez in 2 minutes, 53 seconds, giving the Knights a 20-10 lead.
“Always a good wrestler, he’s always working hard,” Strube said of Hoy. “He’s always pushing the pace, trying to get those extra points.”
Jack Camarate (145), Kieran Hofgesang (220), Alex Carpenter and Carter Canale (138) also got pins for the Knights.
Middletown’s Hayden Smith won the match’s most exciting bout, getting back points in the final seconds to pull out a 5-4 win over Brooks Smith in the 160 weight class.
“That was just an entertaining match,” Hoy said.
Smith, a sophomore, was self-critical, figuring he could’ve taken steps to reduce the drama.
“He needed a reversal to tie it up. I should’ve just let him go, pushed him away. He would’ve gotten the one point, I would’ve been up by one, it would’ve been fine,” he said. “But I wasn’t looking at my coach. Should’ve listened to Coach. It would’ve been better.”
But Strube sounded as though he liked the strides Smith has been making.
“He’s a really hard worker, and he’s always pushing through,” Strube said. “We can always count on him.”
