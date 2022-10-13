It’s easy to spot Linganore volleyball’s Meg Hummel at the end of every point. The junior middle blocker is always the loudest one on the court, screaming words of encouragement and emphatically pumping her fist when the Lancers get a key kill or block.
As her position’s title might suggest, she’s in the middle of all the action, too, especially in tight matches like Thursday’s Dig Pink contest with Catoctin. Her Linganore team rallied from a two-set deficit, and Hummel delivered the spike to send the match to the fifth set.
And when it came time to clinch victory, the ball came back to Hummel’s fingers, and she tipped it over the net and to the floor, setting off her loudest scream of the night. It sealed a five-set comeback victory for the Lancers on their home court, 16-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-9.
“We’ve always been a team that doesn’t have all the club girls, and the thing that does rally us together and help us win the games is our spirit and the way we come together as a team,” Hummel said. “There’s not one moment we put our heads down no matter what the score is.”
It could have been easy for Linganore (4-6) to do that after falling behind with a lackluster first two-and-a-half sets, but the Lancers kept cool and turned around their fortunes.
Catoctin (4-6) made a couple of hitting errors to bring the score to a tie in the third set, but a three-point spurt by the Cougars gave them a 23-20 edge. With possible defeat looming, Linganore rattled off four straight points to take a lead, capped by a booming kill from outside hitter Kelsie Duda after a long rally.
“We said before the third set, ‘We can take this and change the momentum,’” Lancers coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “And set four is big. If we can win set four, we can definitely take set five.”
That’s what Linganore did, taking a tight set three on a Catoctin error. The door was open, the energy was high and the Lancers had life.
The fourth set was similarly even until Duda rose for another thunderous kill that sparked a three-point Linganore run. It ended with Duda serving up an ace, her only one on the day.
Then, it turned to Hummel, who leapt for a block and, soon after, the decisive kill, firing up her team in the process.
“She has so much energy. It’s indescribable,” Duda said.
The turnaround came as the Cougars began to scuffle.
Spikes weren’t falling like before, sets weren’t as clean and miscommunication let a couple balls fall to the hardwood.
“The momentum swung. I think our girls were tiring out a little bit, too,” Catoctin coach Wes Fream said. “When you let a team get back in it, then it gets hard for us to get re-motivated.”
He then added: “We’ve lost a lot of close matches, and it hurts.”
To be sure, and the Lancers were about to add another to that docket.
They opened up an 11-4 lead in the final set, with Hummel, her teammates and the raucous crowd growing louder and more confident with each passing point. And when it came time to close the match, the ball came back to the middle.
Hummel went up and knocked a kill to force match point. Then, came the winning tip and the loudest celebration of the night.
“It’s a crazy feeling. It’s just so nice when I’m hyped and I’m excited, and I turn around and my team is behind me, coming up and jumping all over me,” Hummel said. “And we can all celebrate in the middle of the court because it’s over and we’re on to the next one.”
