MIDDLETOWN — Linganore girls lacrosse had been in this situation before. The Lancers were down two players due to an accumulation of penalties and had to fight off an explosive Middletown squad shorthanded for the game’s final seven minutes.
When the Knights tied the contest at 12-12 with just over three minutes remaining, the momentum seemed to be turning in their favor. Frustration rose from the Linganore sideline, so coach Brooke Wilson called a timeout to calm her flustered team.
“The girls were freaking out. Emotions were high, and we just kind of took a breath,” Wilson said. “And then I said to them, ‘Unfortunately, we’ve been in this situation many times, and you guys have crushed it every single time.’”
That settled the Lancers down, and they crushed it once again.
Meg Hummel scored the winning tally with just over a minute left to lift Linganore to a 13-12 win over Middletown Thursday night in a tight, highly entertaining, back-and-forth contest. Neither side led by more than two, and the teams traded leads four times and tied the contest nine times.
“It was the best competition we’ve had, and we played right up to their level, and we pulled it out, and it was amazing,” Hummel said.
The Lancers’ hero cut across the field near the crease, taking a pass from Grace Doy and finding herself with room to shoot. It was the second time in the half she found herself looking to break a deadlock, setting up in front of the net.
And both times, Hummel delivered.
“At that moment, it was a 0-0 game … it’s ride or die right now,” Hummel said of her winning tally. “I just put it in, and I was like, now we can relax, all we have to do is keep the ball away from them and win this game.”
The Lancers (12-2) controlled the ensuing draw and held for the win, letting Wilson exhale after those tense moments on the sidelines and sending her team streaming and screaming onto the field, having staked their claim on top of Frederick County girls lacrosse.
Yet the game could have just as easily swung the other way.
The Knights (12-2) matched Linganore blow for blow, and they controlled the draw following the tying tally with about three minutes left. They worked the ball around to junior attack Amy Grace Bizzell, who had an open look. She fired a shot that got past Lancers goalie Payton Boteler, but it pinged off the post and stayed out by mere inches.
It was the third time they hit the iron in the game, including a double doink a few minutes prior.
Still, Middletown filled up the net in spurts, including a 4-0 run in the waning minutes of the first half that gave the Knights a lead going into the break. Junior midfielder Ellery Bowman found the back of the cage a game-high seven times, including knotting the game at 12-12 moments after returning from a leg cramp that held her out for several minutes.
“She’s a key part of what we’re doing here,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “She’s one of our leaders, and she really takes the challenge of that.”
That strike came two players up — Linganore piled up the penalties early in the second half, and its fourth and fifth infractions came roughly 45 seconds apart to put the team in a difficult spot playing 10-on-8.
But after Bowman’s mark, Wilson’s message and Bizzell’s post, Doy found Hummel cutting across. The winning goal sent Wilson and her team charging up and down the sidelines in elation.
“That was one of my sprinting moments, for sure,” Wilson said.
It was a fitting reaction to perhaps the game of the year, one tense from the opening draw that pitted the county’s top two teams against each other.
They’ll get to square off again Saturday with the added stakes of hardware — the CMC championship.
“I want to see how we respond,” White said. “Play our own game. Try and settle down a little bit, and focus in on what we do and not necessarily what Linganore does.”
And the Lancers know that pushback is coming. It’s all about how they match it, whether or not they have their full complement of 10 players.
“They have the anger to come out and beat us, and we just have to keep as strong as we were at the end of the game,” Hummel said.
NOTES: Leah Doy notched a hat trick and added three assists for Linganore. Reese Wallich had two goals and four assists. Leah Coletti and Olivia Pickett were also multi-goal scorers. Alexi Crosby and Annabel Geisler each scored once. … Julia Harris had a hat trick and an assist for Middletown. Bizzell and Vera Winchester Dodman also scored.
