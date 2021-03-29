Knowing Urbana’s defense would allow few, if any, scoring opportunities, Oakdale’s field hockey team was going to have to make the most of what it was given.
This meant the Bears couldn’t afford to rush their shots. So when senior Sam Mogar took a pass from teammate Kiersten Hoffman on a penalty corner, 15 yards from the Hawks’ goal, she took her time with the setup.
Her powerful shot was right on the mark, moving left to right into the upper right-hand corner of the Urbana goal with 7 minutes, 51 seconds to go in the first half.
Hoffman provided the clinching goal in the waning minutes of the game, and Oakdale handed Urbana its first loss of the season, 2-0, on Monday.
“Urbana was playing a strong defense coming off the corner,” said Mogar, whose team improved to 4-1. “Overall, I think their defense was pretty strong. They were doing strong outlets and had people creating alleys to hit through.”
Wednesday’s win over Urbana (5-1) snaps a four-year losing streak to the Hawks, Hoffman said. It also sets up a scenario for a possible rematch in the Central Maryland Conference championship game April 16.
Even Urbana coach A.J. Stuart was impressed with Mogar’s setup, direction and velocity of her shot, which banged hard against the goal cage.
“Sam had a beautiful goal,” Stuart admitted. “It moved just the way it was supposed to move, across and into the opposite end of the post. It was picture perfect, a great ball.”
No matter how nice it looked, Mogar said it wasn’t so easy to set up.
“Urbana’s defense came out in a box, we had to adjust and give it our best shot,” she said.
Hoffman’s goal also came shortly after a penalty corner, but her shot was in much closer than Mogar’s. She had to find the ball among a sea of hockey sticks and legs of Hawks’ defenders.
Hoffman reached out with her stick, controlled the ball off a rebound from the goalie’s pads, and fired the loose ball into the Urbana goal with 3:05 left in the game.
“Everybody had to keep their sticks down,” Hoffman said. I was focusing on that and was able to put the ball in the goal. It’s important to get those corners, keep the ball inside the semi-circle.”
Protecting that lead was no simple task. The shots Urbana took against Oakdale were either saved by goalie Lily Smith or missed the mark.
The Bears held their collective breath as one Urbana shot missed getting under the goal crossbar by inches. Two others went off the post and another was wide right by inches.
“We anticipated a game like this,” Oakdale coach Kate Dudley said. “These girls have had some adversity this past week. We’ve had a few injuries, but we had some people step up. The team came out 10 times hungrier than I’ve seen in a long time. I could not believe how intense they were and ready to play.”
Urbana won the junior varsity game 2-0.
