URBANA — With his team on a cold streak and down by two points late, Urbana senior forward Jude Huseby received the ball and knew a double team was coming.
He’d been the Hawks’ most prolific threat all night Friday and would be tasked with making a play to try and get his team back in the lead. So, Huseby drove downhill, looking for a foul or a kick out.
He got swatted on the arm and calmly drained both free throws to tie the contest. Less than a minute later, Huseby did it again, hitting the winning foul shots with 33.7 seconds left as Urbana survived against Thomas Johnson boys basketball, 53-50.
“He’s been through it before. Having a senior in that position is really big for us, and he came through in the clutch,” Hawks coach Dave Crawmer said.
Crawmer added that his team hasn’t always finished contests in shutdown fashion, particularly in its three losses to Sherwood, Tuscarora and Frederick.
It seemed like that may be the case again Friday, as the Patriots turned a 14-point deficit early in the second half to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Urbana (9-3) had gotten away from its downhill offensive approach, while TJ closed out on sharpshooters RJ Roche (10 points) and Aaron Shoffner.
That’s why Huseby’s free throws were so clutch, as were the ensuing defensive stops — TJ missed a pair of layups, and the Hawks’ Christian Whitehead (seven points, seven rebounds, three steals) blocked a desperation 3 at the buzzer.
“In the games we’ve lost this year, we struggled making plays when we had to, so that’s a big win for us, being able to make plays when we had to and getting stops when we had to,” Crawmer said.
Much of that came on the defensive end, led by junior Aaron Humes off the bench.
He racked up a team-leading 11 rebounds, including several in the fourth quarter to keep the Patriots at a reasonable distance.
“He’s a good come in, play defense for us [guy],” Huseby said. “Even if it’s four or five minutes, he comes in, does the job, gets rebounds, plays defense and then once [the starters] get in, he did his job. That’s what we needed him to do.”
Humes helped seal the game with his hustle, picking up a loose ball after TJ turned it over trying to get on a fastbreak in the dying seconds.
The junior eventually got fouled, and though he missed his free throws, it didn’t take away from his sterling sixth-man effort.
“They were aggressive as can be. All of them were tough rebounds,” Humes said. “I felt every time I got the rebound and sealed the ball, they couldn’t get it.”
But the Patriots didn’t make it easy.
TJ (6-5) stayed in the contest thanks to timely mid-range shooting from junior Avree Harris (15 points) and senior Sam Larbi (12 points). The two engineered the second-half comeback after initially getting their team out to a double-digit first-quarter lead that later slipped away. Freshman AJ Spencer added 10 points.
It’s the Patriots’ third straight loss, though they showed improvement on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the second half.
“Especially after Tuscarora, we needed to go back, and our bread-and-butter is our defense,” TJ coach John Manley said. “Our guys never gave up. They’re starting to feel it. They don’t like the losses, and I don’t blame them.”
It’s also the end of a tough stretch for Urbana, which faced four of the county’s top teams in a one-week span.
The Hawks only dropped Tuesday’s contest to Frederick, and even then gave the undefeated Cadets one of their toughest battles. They’ve had to win in a variety of ways, including more defensive battles like Friday’s slugfest.
And when it comes to crunch time, players like Huseby (20 points) are now stepping up and delivering.
“We’ve played a bunch of different styles, and we’ve been able to compete in a bunch of different styles, so I hope we can learn that we can compete with anyone,” Crawmer said.
