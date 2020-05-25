My Memorial Day weekend to-do list hasn’t changed much over the past couple decades.
In between blender drinks, I use loppers and hedge shears to prune about 10 feet of growth off my Forsythia shrubs, which temporarily cover more of my tolerant neighbor’s yard than my own.
I fire up the grill after removing a pile of charcoal ash that’s been in it since October.
And then I’ll make up for my inattentiveness in numerous history classes by viewing a few war movies (I think Telly Savalas is in all of them).
But usually, those rituals come after I begin Memorial Day weekend by covering a Frederick County softball or baseball team in an MPSSAA state championship game.
Most years, I can rely on that assignment as a harbinger of the holiday. Not this year, though, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the entire spring sports season.
So, to help fill that COVID-19-related void, I began reminiscing about memorable, late-May championship games I’ve written about during my tenure at The Frederick News-Post.
Two jumped out at me, and they had a lot in common. Both were Class 2A state softball finals at Randazzo Park in Millersville. Both involved Walkersville. In fact, a couple Lions played in each game. And both featured a what-the-heck-just-happened? twist that restored momentum for the Lions.
The first Walkersville softball championship thriller was played on May 24, 1996. With her team leading 4-2 over Northeast (Anne Arundel County), standout Lions starter Amanda Zentner retired the first two batters she faced in the bottom of the seventh.
All the Lions needed to get their first state title was one more out. Sounds easy, doesn’t it? But what happened next is easily one of the most bizarre endings to any game I’ve covered.
Northeast rallied, putting runners on second and third. Then, the Eagles’ Shana McKinney hit a hopper that skipped down the line past diving third baseman Nikki Kline.
Kline thought it was foul. The ump thought otherwise.
Two runs scored, and McKinney raced to second base, representing the game-winning run. Walkersville was in a bind.
Well, that’s how things stood for maybe a minute, if that.
The first base umpire ruled that McKinney didn’t touch first base and called her out. The two runs that had just crossed the plate, tying the game, didn’t count.
The game was over, with Walkersville winning 4-2 to earn its first state crown. The shocked and sad Eagles cried. The shocked and relieved Lions cheered, eventually.
“My mouth just dropped,” Walkersville catcher Tabitha Walter said that day.
Many mouths, mine included, did the same.
After the game, McKinney told The Baltimore Sun she touched the bag, while the ump stood by her call. But by then, the result was in the books.
“That was controversial to say the least,” Dave Schrodel — Walkersville’s head coach in 1996 — said during an interview on Tuesday. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Searching for a way to sum up how he felt while watching that series of events unfold nearly 24 years ago, Schrodel said, “Wow. We dodged a bullet.”
It wouldn’t be the last bullet his Lions dodged in a state final, nor would it be the last time they did so with a seldom-seen play.
On May 28, 1999, Walkersville returned to the Class 2A state championship game. This time, its opponent was North Caroline.
The Lions had two holdovers from their 1996 champion team, dominant left-handed pitcher Amy Burdette and second baseman/speedy leadoff hitter Lisa Abbamonte.
Burdette threw so hard, batters who managed to put the ball in play (Schrodel figured they did so about one-third of the time) usually hit to the opposite field. And since the majority of the batters Burdette faced were right-handed, Schrodel often planted his top athletes on the right side of the field.
Abbamonte was stationed there. Ditto for right fielder Sarah Ramsburg.
Despite being a freshman, Ramsburg possessed instincts and abilities that belied her youth. The Bulldogs learned that the hard way.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, North Caroline’s first two batters reached base.
“We had lost our momentum,” Schrodel recalled.
The Bulldogs’ Erma Garey then hit a blooper. Unfortunately for her, she hit it to right field.
Ramsburg made a running, shoestring catch. Sounds like a nice enough play, right?
But this play had, well, three acts.
After her grab, Ramsburg threw to first base, where first baseman Melissa Kolb doubled up the runner.
Kolb then alertly threw to shortstop Bethany Seyler, who tripled up the runner that had been on second base.
A triple play. Troublesome inning over.
In my story, I said Seyler doubled up the runner, blowing a rare chance to use a numerically superior term. But the Bulldogs knew all-too-well what had gone down.
“I think that sucked the life out of them,” North Caroline coach Kelly Dixon said that day.
Walkersville went on to win 2-1 for its second state crown.
This time, there was no strange finish. Just another gutsy effort from Burdette, who notched the game-ending strikeout with the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second.
While the Lions have had some excellent teams since then, they have yet to win another state title. If they ever do, I hope I’m there. I can’t wait to see what sort of unique play they come up with.
It’ll give me something to think about while attacking my Forsythia shrubs.
