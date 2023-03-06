Walkersville Middletown Boys Basketball Gallery
Buy Now

Walkersville basketball coach Mike Mathis sees similarities between his boys team this year and his state-champion girls team from 2003.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE — With his team about to play in Tuesday’s state semifinals, Walkersville boys basketball player Shadan Hansen was asked if he knew much about the state title his head coach, Mike Mathis, guided a Lions basketball team to exactly 20 years earlier.

“I’ve heard about it,” said Hansen, a senior who would now be too old to play high school basketball if he was alive when Mathis won that crown in 2003. “But I obviously wasn’t there to experience it.”

Tags

(1) comment

Plumbum
Plumbum

[offtopic] the truck driver has been identified by his family. He was a loving proud grandfather, with a brand new grand baby, along with a beautiful young granddaughter. There has been a meal wagon donation campaign set up for his family, per his family’s request

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription