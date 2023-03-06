WALKERSVILLE — With his team about to play in Tuesday’s state semifinals, Walkersville boys basketball player Shadan Hansen was asked if he knew much about the state title his head coach, Mike Mathis, guided a Lions basketball team to exactly 20 years earlier.
“I’ve heard about it,” said Hansen, a senior who would now be too old to play high school basketball if he was alive when Mathis won that crown in 2003. “But I obviously wasn’t there to experience it.”
Actually, his experience this season is very similar.
Just like Hansen’s team, the 2003 Lions were hungry for a deep postseason run after their strong team the previous season came up short in the playoffs.
Just like Hansen’s team, the 2003 Lions hung their hat on Mathis’ utmost priority — tough defense.
But if the similarities continue, if Hansen’s team brings home the same big prize as Mathis’ 2003 team, this won’t simply be a case of history repeating itself. It will be historic because Mathis’ team 20 years ago was a girls team.
Mathis would become just the second basketball head coach in MPSSAA history to win both a boys basketball state title and a girls basketball state title. So far, Stan Kernan is the only coach to accomplish that feat, guiding Parkdale’s boys team to AA state titles in 1971 and 1976 and Parkdale’s girls team to an AA state crown in 1981.
And the timing would be fitting, this being the 20th anniversary of Walkersville’s only girls basketball state championship team. That 2003 squad was honored before Walkersville’s varsity girls team played rival Middletown on Jan. 13. In a ceremony recognizing all of the program’s regional champs, including one Mathis’ daughter McKenzie played for in 2014, several Lions 2003 standouts took the court, including Koffi Harrison, Chelsea Trout and Emily Lancaster.
Mathis relished seeing them, proud of how they turned out. And while he probably didn’t need a reminder of how their season went 20 years ago, his current boys team has provided him with one.
“It was very similar to the way this year is going, to be honest,” Mathis said. “The year before, we had lost a very close one at home. We had won 20 games, and that group was just locked in.
“Defensively, we were really, really tough,” he said. “Offensively, we could score, as well. We had everything you kind of needed that year, and the girls were locked in and they had that goal in mind the whole year.”
Granted, Mathis has changed outwardly since 2003. Being 53, he’s not as thin anymore, and now he sports a gray beard with a bald head. But his basketball philosophy still hinges heavily on one thing — playing tough defense.
As senior Michael Grover said, Walkersville coaches preach the value of defense every single day, and it’s become the team’s trademark as much as offensive threats like Hansen and twin towers Seyi Awuwoloye and Kenyon Johnson.
“I describe our defense as aggressive. We’re smart, we’re not just going out there trying to trap whoever,” senior Jerian Batty said. “We have a strategy to our defense, we work on it 24-7 in practice, so it’s like our bread and butter for us.”
The same applied to Mathis’ girls teams before he stepped down as that program’s coach after the 2015-16 season. After piling up more than 300 wins in his 19 years as the girls coach, Mathis figured he might serve as an assistant coach for the school’s boys team.
But shortly after his final game helming the girls, the Walkersville’s varsity boys basketball coach job opened up. Mathis took over that program in 2016, when he got to coach his son, Zack. The coach said it took a few years to make the transition.
“I’d say, at least two years before the kids really started buying in to the total program,” he said. “It was probably my third year as a head coach.”
Mathis, who didn’t play scholastic basketball until he made Frederick Community College’s men’s team, said he found out he had a lot to learn about basketball when he began coaching, starting out as an assistant JV coach for his wife, Jennifer.
Mathis said he’s still learning new things, and he doesn’t hold back when passing on basketball know-how to his players.
“He’s hard, he’s strict,” Awuwoloye said. “But he’s a good coach, and I love him.”
“He’s tough, but it’s only to make us better,” Hansen said. “There have been a lot of moments where he’s screaming at us because we’re messing up and stuff. But then obviously in the end, we’re here, so it’s paid off.”
Mathis said Walkersville’s defense had given up the second-fewest points per game among all four MPSSAA classifications this season. The next challenge for that unit is Largo, which includes 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Cam Ward.
“They’ve got one of the top sophomores in the state, the top-ranked sophomore in the state who’s already getting Power Five offers,” Mathis said. “So that’s going to be a big chore for us.”
No wonder the Lions were still working on their defense near the end of Monday’s practice. After yet another defensive run-through, Mathis said to assistant Norman Brown, “Coach, are we good?”
“One more time,” Brown said.
“It is a lot of work,” Grover said of such defensive honing. “But we know it needs to be done to win a championship.”
If they needed a reminder of that very thing, they had one during Monday’s practice. Hanging on the wall behind the basket they were defending was the 2003 girls basketball team’s blue, gold-trimmed state championship banner.
