A shoulder injury derailed Urbana junior Kaelynn Burge’s softball career, but it didn’t prevent her from playing her main sport, volleyball.
In the fall, she was a setter for the Hawks’ state championship team.
“I mean, I wasn’t a hitter,” she said. “So it didn’t really affect my play in volleyball.”
But now that she’s playing softball again, she is a hitter. At least she was on Wednesday.
Burge lined a leadoff triple off the left-center field fence in the second inning, one of many big hits that helped the Hawks roll to a 17-1 win over host Tuscarora for their first victory this season.
“I call that warning-track power,” Hawks coach Frank Husson said when asked about Burge’s triple, which started a five-run rally that gave Urbana a 10-0 lead.
Urbana (1-2) returns plenty of key players from last year’s 14-5 team, including University of Maryland-bound Delaney Reefe, who threw two perfect innings as the starter on Wednesday, hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs.
Burge, on the other hand, took a little longer to return. She last played softball for Urbana as a freshman, getting called up to the varsity team after the junior varsity season ended.
“I had a shoulder injury that kind of took me out of softball,” she said. “I couldn’t throw a ball or swing a bat without it hurting, so there was really no point in me playing.”
But after being in physical therapy for about two years, a comeback attempt beckoned.
“I was able to manage the pain. I was like, ‘Why not give it a shot and just have fun,’” she said. “I’m so happy to be back. I haven’t had more fun, and I get to play with my best friend [senior Maggie Hummer] before she goes off to college.”
Burge started Wednesday’s game in center field and batted in the No. 2 spot. After doing plenty of work in the gym, she’s seen improvement in her hitting from her freshman season.
“She decided she wanted to come back and give softball a try again,” Husson said. “And obviously, we’re really happy she did.”
Burge reached third base in both her at-bats against the Titans. In the first, she laid down a bunt and went all the way to third when the throw got past the first baseman and skipped into the outfield.
After helping Urbana’s volleyball team win its first state crown, she’d like nothing more this spring than to help the school’s softball contend for its second state title.
“We have a ton of talent,” she said. “We have a ton of energy, and I think we can do great things this season.”
Having Reefe will help. She’s been one of Frederick County’s top hitters for years, and she went 2-for-2 on Wednesday, when she had an RBI single and belted a three-run homer over the left-center fence in third.
Husson said Reefe smashed a homer in a scrimmage that appeared to travel 275 to 300 feet.
“When the ball comes off the bat, it just explodes,” he said when asked about the senior.
Reefe also emerged as one of Frederick County’s top pitchers last season despite seeing scant action in the circle before high school. And at Maryland, she will likely be used solely as a position player, perhaps at first base.
“Every year, I have to kind of knock off the cobwebs a little bit,” she said of pitching. “And I think this year, what is helping me out a lot is I started a little bit sooner and we also played a lot of scrimmages.”
She notched 14 strikeouts in a loss to South Hagerstown on Monday, then combined with Delainey Quartucci, who threw the final three innings, on a one-hitter against the Titans.
Quartucci had a two-run triple, and Hummer also tripled for Urbana. Sam Miles had two RBIs.
Makayla Craven had an RBI double for the Titans. With just three seniors and one junior, Tuscarora is a young team looking to build and make strides as the season progresses.
The Titans were also playing their third of four games this week, a grind that would wear down senior-laden teams. And the bunched-up games were particularly tough on standout pitcher Avery Neuman.
Neuman tossed a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts on Monday against Walkersville, and recorded her 200th career strikeout — impressive for anyone, let alone a sophomore — against Frederick on Tuesday. She started on Wednesday but was understandably spent.
“So coming into tonight, she was pretty much done,” Titans coach Michaela Persinger said. “She pitched maybe an inning, and then she ended up having a little back injury, so she ended up coming out.”
NOTES — Wednesday’s game featured three daughter-father combos. Persinger’s father, Wayne, is an assistant coach for the Titans. Husson’s daugther, Nicole, is an assistant coach for the Hawks. And home plate umpire John Weimer worked the game with his daughter, Brooke, who did the bases. ... Urbana’s Cici Bullock recently committed to Livingstone College in North Carolina.
