Dave Lillard begins with a simple thought with his athletes.
“You can do it,” the longtime track and field coach in Frederick County tells them.
This facilitates confidence and belief right off the bat, puts the athletes in the right frame of mind and might prompt them to push themselves in ways they otherwise might not.
For example, Catoctin junior Brody Buffington didn’t want to run the 300-meter dash on Tuesday at the state indoor track meet. Buffington stars for the Cougars in the 55-meter dash, an event during which he is running some of the fastest times in the nation for high-school athletes.
He had zero desire to run the 300 dash and still hates the race, even after winning the 1A championship in it (37.76 seconds) Tuesday at the Maryland 5th Regiment Armory in Baltimore.
But Buffington ran it because the 10 points he earned by winning it were extremely valuable to his team, in addition to the 10 points he seemed destined to earn by winning the 55 dash in 6.56 seconds.
“You can do it,” Lillard told him.
This mindset laid the foundation for Catoctin’s season, Lillard’s first full indoor season as the school’s boys track coach after a long run of success and state titles at Urbana and Oakdale.
It’s why every athlete that participated in Tuesday’s state indoor meet for the Catoctin boys scored a point for his team, and why the Cougars were ultimately the ones lifting the team trophy for the first time after piling up 72 points.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Lillard said. “It’s a true team title when it happens this way.”
C.J. Ecalono, who was a star runner for Lillard at Urbana and considers him to be a coaching mentor, operates by a very similar philosophy as the head coach for the Urbana girls.
He instills confidence in his athletes right away by challenging them and pushing them outside of their comfort zones, all the while supporting and reassuring them.
Before long, he has them achieving at a level that they often never imagined themselves reaching.
So, it was no surprise last Friday during the 4A meet at the Baltimore Armory that senior Tessa Stanley came charging around the final turn of the 4x200 relay to help author a come-from-behind win for the Hawks in 1:51.95.
Or that senior Nia Kombe-Jarvis won the pole vault (9 feet, 3 inches) in her first appearance at the state indoor meet, or that senior Fiona Agyekum shook off her first loss in the shot put at the regional meet to win the state title with a toss (39-9½) that exceeded her previous best by more than a foot, topping the girls that beat her at regionals in the process.
The Urbana girls had a qualifier in 12 of the 13 events contested at the state meet and had multiple scorers in four different events at states. Hence, they scored 91.5 points, just shy of the scoring record, and rolled to their third consecutive 4A indoor team championship.
“We were sitting pretty heading into the meet,” Ecalono said. “We just had to show up and compete, and the girls competed really well.”
This state indoor meet was unlike any other held in recent times.
For starters, it was held at the Baltimore Armory instead of the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, which is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination center in Landover.
It also took place over four days, as opposed to the typical two. Only one classification competed per session, which meant the meet moved at a much brisker pace than normal.
“You had to be cautious about what athletes you put in what events,” Ecalono said. “You couldn’t put your distance runners in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and a relay. It would just be too much for them over the course of a two to three-and-a-half hour meet.”
Not unlike previous seasons, the list of champions from Frederick County was long.
It included Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley, who defended her title in the Class 3A girls 800 run (2:21.12) and won the 500 dash in 1:20.38.
“My training really backed up everything I know I am capable of doing,” she said.
The list also included Oakdale’s Sam Starrs, who set a new 3A record in the boys pole vault with a winning height of 15 feet, 5 inches, Middletown’s Ava Allen, who won the 2A girls pole vault with a height of 11 feet, Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos, who won the 3A girls pole vault with an identical height, Linganore’s John Sears, who took the 3A boys 3,200 run in 9:52.22, and the Catoctin boys 4x400 relay team, which won the 1A title in 3:53.60.
Starrs won his third state title in the pole vault, including his second indoor title.
His winning height was an inch shy of his personal best, which he set during the very first meet of the season.
“My whole goal over the summer was to get recruited for college,” said Starrs, who had given up playing soccer to concentrate on his vaulting. “By October, I wasn’t hitting the heights that I needed. So, I assumed my goals and my dreams of vaulting in college were over.”
But his persistence and diligent preparation paid off during that season-opening meet when he cleared 15-6, vaulting him right back into the college recruitment conversation and raising the bar for the upcoming outdoor season when he hopes to clear 16 feet.
“Everything kind of came together when I really needed it to,” Starrs said.
