For the final 14 minutes, Caryn Blum and the Catoctin defense were under siege.
Thomas Johnson trailed by six goals at that point and had flipped a switch following a timeout, urgently pushing the pace and firing look after look at Blum in the cage.
But the keeper turned away seven shots in that final stretch, standing tall with the poise of someone who’s faced hundreds of shots before. And yet, those were some of her first moments as a high school girls lacrosse goalie.
Blum, a freshman, made 10 saves in her first varsity start, helping the Cougars hold off the Patriots for a 12-10 road win on Monday.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but I got through it, my team got through it, and we came off with a victory,” Blum said.
It was the team’s first win of the season after getting blown out in its opener against defending Class 1A state champion Liberty. Blum played the second half of that contest, and Catoctin coach Dave Zentz said she and senior goalie Phoenix Moore will likely split many games this season.
But with Moore out of town Monday, the full 50-minute task fell to Blum.
She was helped by the Cougars (1-1) erupting for nine goals in the first half, letting her settle in even as TJ scored six goals. Blum made three saves in the opening period, and she became more comfortable in the second half.
“She started kind of shy, but she played basketball in the winter, and watching her confidence grow through basketball, she’s brought that out here to the lacrosse field,” Zentz said. “It’s awesome to watch her.”
When Catoctin went up 12-6, the Patriots began to push, and that’s when Blum shined.
She made four point-blank stops, including two off free position shots. She then came up big on two net-front scrambles, knocking aside a pair of attempts. And with 40 seconds left, she robbed a sprinting Maddie Chausky, who was open on a partial breakaway following a draw control.
“I noticed they were switching sides, so I just jumped in front, and I got the save,” Blum said.
While TJ put four goals behind Blum in the second half, they were hard-earned and ultimately too few to complete the comeback.
The Patriots (1-2) were simply outplayed in the first 75 percent of the contest, and their dominance down the stretch wasn’t enough to erase their deficit.
“I think they were super flat most of that game, especially going from beating Catoctin in a scrimmage [a couple weeks ago] to being down, they kind of hung their heads,” TJ coach Lindsey Chaffman said. “When I pulled that one timeout, I told them, ‘Hey, you know how fast you can score, let’s do this.’ … When we did get one in the back of the net, it seemed like it was easier to keep the enthusiasm.”
Chausky scored four goals for the Patriots, matching Vanessa Trybus for the team lead. Kamryn Davis also scored twice. Elizabeth Bauer had two assists, and Cayla Chausky made six saves.
The Cougars were led by Lauren Kelly’s six goals and Alayna Kelly’s four goals plus an assist. Rebekah Zentz and Morgan Ridenour also scored, while Zentz had three assists and Ridenour added a helper. Lily Bingman had two assists.
