THURMONT — Linganore wrestling coach Ben Arneson feels for his seniors, Scott Hummel and Frankie Dickenson.
Next week, their high school careers will end with far less of a celebratory feel than they were imagining.
Both Hummel (285 pounds) and Dickenson (145) were county champions and state qualifiers in 2020 before the pandemic struck. Hummel placed third in his weight class at states for Class 4A-3A.
And both had their sights set on winning state titles this season before COVID-19 laid waste to it, reducing what’s typically a months-long pursuit to four duel matches against county opponents over two weeks.
After the Lancers’ 55-20 victory Friday night at Catoctin that raised their record to 2-0, Arneson attempted to put a positive spin on a tough situation.
“I told them at the end of the day, when these guys all get to tell their story, when they are fat, old men, they get to tell the story that I was undefeated when I was a senior and we had an undefeated season in my high school career,” he said. “Whether it was 4-0 or not, you don’t ever have to tell anybody.”
Arneson can also gaze into the post-pandemic future of his team and like what he sees. The vast majority of his team is comprised of freshmen and sophomores, including Frankie Dickenson’s younger brother, Garhett, a sophomore who won a county title at 120 pounds last season and finished in the top eight in his weight class at states.
“If this was three years from now, I’d probably be super heartbroken,” Arneson said, referring to the severely shortened season. “I thought that if these young kids really stepped up, we will have a shot to be state champs.”
Garhett Dickenson opened his abbreviated season Wednesday night by rallying from a third-period deficit and pinning Tuscarora stalwart Jhondy Fuller, who placed third in the state at 113 pounds for 4A-3A last season.
“It felt great, though I don’t think I noticed how good of a win it was at the time because I was so in the moment,” Dickenson said.
He followed that up Friday with a 14-4 major decision over Catoctin’s Braden Bell.
Of the shortened season, Dickenson said, “I hate it. It’s the worst. Even though I have gotten two good matches already out of the two matches we’ve had [as a team], I would like to have more matches under my belt to keep getting better and better. Having just these four matches, all of us won’t improve very much.”
Catoctin, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 on the season. The Cougars fell 42-41 to Brunswick on Wednesday night after forfeiting three matches.
“We won more matches than we lost, but we have no heavyweights,” Catoctin coach Collin Schildt said.
Schildt said the team is trying to make the best of the shortened season and focus on making incremental improvements with every match.
He pointed to senior Nick Veronie as an example the rest of the team can follow.
Veronie earned a 9-0 major decision over Linganore’s Ben Lawn at 138 pounds.
“He wrestled just a short couple of years in youth league and came up and put in four years on the high school team,” Schildt said of Veronie. “On Senior Night tonight, he looked fantastic. He comes in every day. He works hard, and he just doesn’t stop. From his freshman year to his senior year, it’s been a complete 180.”
Linganore 55, Catoctin 20
182 — Rice (L) by forfeit; 195 — Parkhurst (L) pinned Kelly, :32; 220 — Schultz (L) by forfeit; 285— Hummel (L) by forfeit; 106 — Castellow (C) m. dec. Wheat, 15-5; 113 — Wilson (L) pinned May, 2:25; 120 — Ibarra (L) pinned Taylor, 1:49; 126 — G. Dickenson (L) m. dec. Bell, 14-4; 132 — Keilholtz (C) pinned Considine, :50; 138 — Veronie (C) m. dec. Lawn, 9-0; 145 — Arneson (L) dec. Mulligan, 9-4; 152 — Bruce (L) pinned Etzler, 5:06; 160 — F. Dickenson (L) pinned McLain, :37; 170 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Golliday, 1:13.
