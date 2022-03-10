COLLEGE PARK — Lined up on the court with their Catoctin girls basketball teammates, seniors Emma Wivell and Emily Williams hugged.
The Cougars had just lost a state championship game, but they didn’t lose a bit of the closeness that was just as important, if not more important, than any skills they possessed.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else tonight, win or lose,” said Williams, who was still emotional as she spoke during the postgame press conference. “Sorry, I’m trying to keep it together.”
No need to apologize. When players like her and the rest of the Cougars pour everything they have into getting a title they’ve targeted for years, it’s tough to come up a little short, especially when it’s the last game they’ll ever play together.
Catoctin took a 10-point lead into halftime against Pikesville, which soon realized it underestimated the Cougars’ quickness and switched from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone. The Panthers used that defensive adjustment, a huge game from freshman Amori Jarrett and a game-closing 10-0 run to beat the Cougars 51-42 in the Class 1A final at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Catoctin’s Emily Williams (10) and Emma Wivell (22) embrace while players are introduced before the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (22) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl's state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (23) carries the ball during the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith (23) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesvillwe at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith, left, grabs a rebound during the Class 1A state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (22) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl's state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith (23) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl’s state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin girls basketball head coach Amy Entwistle embraces Emily Williams following their loss Thursday to Pikesville in the state final.
Catoctin’s Emily Williams (10) and Emma Wivell (22) embrace while players are introduced before the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (22) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl's state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (23) carries the ball during the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith (23) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girls state championship game against Pikesvillwe at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith, left, grabs a rebound during the Class 1A state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Emma Wivell (22) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl's state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith (23) goes up for a shot during the Class 1A girl’s state championship game against Pikesville at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday.
