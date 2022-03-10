Girls State Championship Basketball Feature
Catoctin girls basketball head coach Amy Entwistle embraces Emily Williams following their loss Thursday to Pikesville in the state final.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

COLLEGE PARK — Lined up on the court with their Catoctin girls basketball teammates, seniors Emma Wivell and Emily Williams hugged.

The Cougars had just lost a state championship game, but they didn’t lose a bit of the closeness that was just as important, if not more important, than any skills they possessed.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else tonight, win or lose,” said Williams, who was still emotional as she spoke during the postgame press conference. “Sorry, I’m trying to keep it together.”

No need to apologize. When players like her and the rest of the Cougars pour everything they have into getting a title they’ve targeted for years, it’s tough to come up a little short, especially when it’s the last game they’ll ever play together.

Catoctin took a 10-point lead into halftime against Pikesville, which soon realized it underestimated the Cougars’ quickness and switched from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone. The Panthers used that defensive adjustment, a huge game from freshman Amori Jarrett and a game-closing 10-0 run to beat the Cougars 51-42 in the Class 1A final at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

