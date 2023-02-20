BG County Indoor Track 5
Buy Now

Urbana’s Ivy Coldren crosses the finish line to win the girls 3,200-meter run at the FCPS Indoor Track and Field championships at Hagerstown Community College on Jan. 20.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

At the heart of the Urbana High girls track dynasty, which will take aim at its fourth consecutive state indoor team title Wednesday in Landover, stands senior captain Ivy Coldren.

She’s always there, always reliable, always providing key points in the distance races for her team at big meets and always waiting for the last runner to come in for the day before she heads home from practice.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription