At the heart of the Urbana High girls track dynasty, which will take aim at its fourth consecutive state indoor team title Wednesday in Landover, stands senior captain Ivy Coldren.
She’s always there, always reliable, always providing key points in the distance races for her team at big meets and always waiting for the last runner to come in for the day before she heads home from practice.
“She has just always been Miss Reliable for me,” Hawks coach C.J. Ecalono said.
When Coldren came to Urbana, she initially thought she might play basketball during the winter sports season. But her experience on the school’s cross country team as a freshman was so great that there was no longer a question in her mind that she was going to run indoor and outdoor track as well.
“Oh, man, it’s been amazing, my favorite part of high school,” she said. “It’s been a great community of girls you can rely on. And we kinda do great things. It’s been fun.”
During Coldren’s time on the team, the Urbana girls have won three straight Class 4A indoor team titles and an outdoor team championship last spring. And she has contributed to all of them in some way, either through scoring points or supporting her teammates.
At the end of her sophomore year, she was named a team captain for both the cross country and track and field teams, a role she took on effortlessly.
She’s placed as high as eighth in 4A at the state cross country meet and sixth in the 1,600-meter run last season at the state indoor meet.
On Feb. 8, she won her first regional championship with a personal-best time of 5 minutes, 22.7 seconds in the 1,600. She also won her second county title overall in the 3,200 (11:45.96) and placed second at regionals in the event.
Coldren will run both the 1,600 and 3,200 Wednesday at states and his hoping to place in both races.
“I have never had a girl like Ivy who has always been available,” Ecalono said. “She’s always healthy. She’s never had a major injury. She’s always been available for us in big races and championship races.”
To help ward off the injuries that commonly plague distance runners, Coldren said she maintains a regular stretching routine. She respects her off days for recovery purposes. And she does not push herself if something doesn’t feel right.
“It’s better to miss a few days than a few weeks,” she said.
Coldren felt very ill leading into the indoor county meet last year, and she wound up really surprising herself by gutting out a victory in the 1,600 in 5:25.71. She called it one of her most memorable races. She also placed third in the 3,200 at that county meet.
But Coldren takes just as much joy in the success of her teammates. And, with that, there has been a lot to celebrate.
“Oh man, it’s been super fun,” she said of celebrating all of Urbana’s success. “We usually end up going to IHOP [afterward].”
The order? “Oh, lot of pancakes,” she said.
There figures to be more celebrating on tap for Wednesday. The Hawks have qualified 22 athletes for the state meet, with at least one competing in all 13 events. The points they figure to generate make them one of the favorites, if not the favorite, for the 4A girls title.
Coldren will seek to set an example and provide support, as she has always done, a key instrument in an ever-running, high-powered engine.
“She’s an all-about-the-team person, an all-about-we person,” Ecalono said. “That’s who she is. That’s who she has always been.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
