As a Maryland School for the Deaf football player, Jason Coleman was then-head coach Andy Bonheyo’s quarterback.
Now, Coleman is Bonheyo’s successor.
Coleman officially became MSD’s new athletic director on Monday, replacing Bonheyo, who retired after serving 18 years as the school’s AD.
Coleman, who graduated from MSD in 2002, was the physical education team leader at his alma mater before establishing his fitness training business, JC Sports Performance. He had served as a physical education teacher and strength and conditioning coordinator at both MSD and California School for the Deaf, Riverside.
“Jason’s commitment to MSD, along with his proficiency in fitness and sports, truly shone throughout the interview process,” MSD superintendent John A. Serrano said in a release posted on the school’s website. “His dedication to utilizing athletics as a means of fostering positive relationships with the MSD community was evident.”
Serrano said Coleman emphasized the growth of student-athletes and their personal bests over a singular focus on winning.
Bonheyo worked 22 years in MSD’s athletic department, starting as an assistant athletic director in 2001 before ascending to the top spot in 2005. He started his career in athletic administration at Texas School for the Deaf.
“The primary reason [for retiring] is to spend more quality time with my wife, family and grandchildren,” Bonheyo wrote in response to emailed questions. “I also look forward to traveling and participating in leisure activities. This decision was not taken lightly, as I hold deep affection for my colleagues and students at MSD.”
Asked if he planned to remain at MSD in some capacity, Bonheyo wrote, “I intend to offer my assistance as a volunteer in various capacities. You will likely find me at games and tournaments.”
Bonheyo took over MSD’s football program in 2001, when Coleman was his quarterback. The Orioles won the national deaf prep title that season, one of 10 national crowns they captured under Bonheyo, who compiled a record of 109-9 at MSD.
“We underwent a transformative phase,” Bonheyo wrote. “We earned respect as a strong program, clinching numerous national championships. Equally gratifying, all subsequent head coaches in football were my former players, each maintaining a winning record and securing at least one championship.”
One of those coaches was Andy’s son, Ryan, who guided the Orioles to four deaf national championships.
In all, Andy Bonheyo served 23 years as a football coach, including tenures at Texas School for the Deaf and Model Secondary School for the Deaf. He compiled a career mark of 200-48-1 and guided his teams to 18 national championships.
As an athletic director, Bonheyo aimed to make all of MSD’s teams competitive, help athletes earn recognition and establish strong affiliations with leagues.
“The introduction of a year-round strength and conditioning program was a pivotal achievement that contributed significantly to our success,” Bonheyo wrote. “Additionally, we enhanced our athletic facilities substantially over time.”
Asked about his fondest memories as AD, Bonheyo mentioned national championships, competing in national deaf tournaments and seeing the school’s athletes and coaches get accolades.
Bonheyo won Frederick News-Post Coach of the Year honors during his first year as MSD’s football coach in 2001, guiding the Orioles to a 8-1 mark one year after they went 3-6.
That year, Coleman earned Frederick News-Post second-team honors and player of the year honors from three deaf publications. A versatile athlete, he also represented the USA Deaflympics team in handball and basketball.
Coleman went on to get his bachelor of science degree at Gallaudet and his master of science degree at National University.
He became a coach at CSD Riverside and MSD, including roles as head coach for varsity football, varsity girls basketball and boys track and field.
Through JC Sports Performance, he conducted sports clinics and offered consultation services to numerous K-12 schools and programs throughout the county, according to the release.
Serrano thanked Bonheyo and athletics assistant Elena Ciccarelli for managing MSD’s athletic department, including organizing fall sports camps for student-athletes, throughout the summer.
