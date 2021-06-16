When Urbana senior midfielder Jason Kolar heard the pop in his left calf during last Friday’s regional championship at Tuscarora, he thought his season — and Hawks career — may be over.
Kolar worked quickly on a strained calf over the weekend to prepare to play in Monday’s state quarterfinal game, with assistance from the Hawks athletic trainer, assistant coach Josh Hosey and Dr. Josh Funk over the weekend.
Kolar sat the second half of Monday’s quarterfinal against J.M. Bennett, preparing for the Hawks’ state semifinal matchup Wednesday night against a Marriotts Ridge team that won a state title in 2018.
Urbana leaned on Kolar in the second quarter, scoring three of his four goals as the Hawks gained control and never looked back, knocking off the Mustangs 10-5 to make the program’s fourth trip to the state finals.
“After COVID last year, I was praying everyday for these guys to get an opportunity. They’re a talented group, maybe one of the most talented ever,” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said. “To possibly lose two years with them would’ve been a shame, but thank God the state did what they did, and we’re going to Loyola, baby!”
“Our four years, we’ve had a lot of potential,” Jason Kolar said. “Last year, didn’t get to play because of COVID. Losing our freshman and sophomore years to Howard, that crushed us. To finally be here and know we’re going to go play for a state championship is such a special feeling.”
The Hawks (11-0) advance to the 3A state championship game Friday at 5 p.m. against Towson at Loyola University. With eight appearances in the state playoffs since 2004 — the most of any Frederick County team — the Hawks remain in search of the one thing that eludes them: a state championship.
“I know Towson’s got a good faceoff guy, but if you’re playing in a state championship, you’re a good team,” Donahue said. “We’ll get these guys home tonight and start breaking down film and we’ll see what happens Friday.”
Kolar added, “Marriotts Ridge has historically been one of the best in the state, to beat them and get to state championship, we wanted this. We beat this test and have another test in Towson.”
While Urbana (11-0) makes its first championship appearance since 2009, the Hawks have their sights set on becoming the second Frederick County team to win a championship alongside Linganore.
Kolar nearly finished out Wednesday’s game, but he slightly re-aggravated his calf injury at the midway point of the fourth quarter, forcing the future Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hen to watch the conclusion from the sideline.
“I think yesterday I might have pushed myself a little too hard in practice, which is why I think it started hurting again today,” Kolar said.
Hawks goalie Cullen McKay came up with 11 saves, including four in a third quarter where Marriotts Ridge (8-2) cut the Hawks’ lead to 6-4.
“He’s had some rough goes, but he balled out today,” Kolar said. “He stared those kids right in the eye.”
With the Mustangs turning their focus to stopping Kolar in the second half, Jack Jozwiak was freed up as the Hawks’ leading scorer, extending their lead to 8-4 with 9:40 to play on a pair of back-to-back, highlight-reel goals.
After Kolar departed with his injury, the Hawks extended their lead to 9-4 with 5:37 remaining on a low line drive shot from Austin McMahon off a feed by Jason Jozwiak.
With tensions mounting in the waning moments, Jack Jozwiak turned and fired home one final goal to seal a five-point night and put the exclamation on the win.
Kolar showed no ill effects early. He accounted for all three Urbana goals in the second quarter as the Hawks built a 5-2 lead at halftime.
Gathering a feed inside from Jack Jozwiak, Kolar turned and fired to break a 2-2 tie with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
The teams exchanged a series of near-miss scoring opportunities until the final minute of the half, when Kolar scored twice, including a leaping shot off a high pass behind the back of the goal from Jason Jozwiak with 38 seconds remaining.
“I knew with the calf strain I wasn’t going to be able to dodge a lot today,” Kolar said. “I feel like if I’m a little bit open and the Jozwiaks know that, they fed me twice and I placed it well.”
