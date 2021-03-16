At Tuesday’s match, Tatiana Johnson wore her Urbana volleyball jersey and a Metro club volleyball facemask on Tuesday.
It was a fitting mix, considering how Johnson has been playing for both her high school and club volleyball teams this spring. In fact, Johnson missed one of Urbana’s games this season because of club volleyball.
Good thing for the Hawks the standout setter played Tuesday, when they found themselves locked in a tight match against a young but vastly improved Middletown team.
Johnson had a triple double, 17 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs, to help the Hawks pull out a 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 15-10 win over the host Knights.
Last year, these programs were polar opposites. Urbana went unbeaten during the regular season, while the Knights were winless.
But if Tuesday’s match is any indication, the gap has closed between the programs, and not because Urbana has fallen on hard times. Despite losing News-Post co-player of the year Trinity Burge, the Hawks still possess plenty of talent.
Middletown, on the other hand, is loaded with players who, despite being young, made significant strides after taking their lumps last season. With just one senior (Tess Riland), Middletown came into Tuesday’s match with a 2-0 record, and both those wins were three-setters.
“It was a lesson-filled season [in 2019] and they worked on not getting in our head and not getting down on ourselves,” Knights coach Jaime Pryor said. “Just being able to learn from every play and rebound. They’re out here working hard having fun, playing their best.”
They pushed Urbana to the brink, dishing out solid serves and getting clutch plays, such as an underhand save by Carlee Darden that sailed over the net and found an open spot on the floor for a point early in the fourth set.
“You have to give Middletown a ton of respect, they are a well-coached team, and they did exactly what they needed to do to stay in that match,” Hawks coach Jerry Burge said. “There’s no two ways around that, they played a great game.”
But as she’s done many times, Johnson came through to help the Hawks prevail. She spent most of the night getting points on dump shots or tips, then delivered timely spikes in the final set.
As Pryor said, Johnson is well-trained. Granted, she’s been navigating the unusual circumstances this season, playing volleyball in the spring with the Hawks.
“A lot of us are playing club, so we’re missing a lot of practices and a lot of games for club,” she said. “I’ve only been able to be at half the stuff this year, but I like how we’re actually getting a season.”
And she was just as glad the Hawks are 3-0.
Makayla Thompson had nine kills, five aces, 12 assists and six digs for Urbana. Logan Burge had five aces and three kills, Penelope Hiepler had 13 digs and Rayah Burge had eight kills and six digs.
Abby Murphy had four aces, 22 digs and 30 assists for the Knights, and Jordan Pryor had 10 kills and 26 digs.
