With her team employing a box-and-one defense, Thomas Johnson senior Shawn Jones had to guard North Hagerstown standout Gabby Grantham-Medley.
Jones welcomed the challenge, which wasn’t surprising for someone who has long considered defense to be her “M.O.”
And the confidence she gained from effectively performing that duty served her well when she launched long jumpers on the other end of the floor.
Jones sank three 3-pointers in the first four and a half minutes of the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points to help the Patriots, who trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter, pull out a 60-51 comeback win over the visiting Hubs on Friday.
Gina Airing, who has taken over TJ’s head coaching duties from Bill Miskell, said her team did some homework after losing 49-42 to North Hagerstown on Monday and found a way to battle back in Friday’s rematch.
“We went into a high-low on offense, and we were just chipping away one possession at a time,” Airing said. “We put Shawn Jones in a box-and-one against 32 [Grantham-Medley] — 32 is a good player, and we just tried to let her not get the ball and not to score.”
While Grantham-Medley finished with a game-high 28 points, Jones made her work hard for them.
“I think I was doing a good job with 32, and I was just feeling really confident in myself,” Jones said. “And I felt like I was just being an all-around player, and that just really helped me with my shooting.”
Granted, Jones is striving to develop a long jumper after relying on drives and five-footers earlier in her career.
“I realized that when it comes to zone and defense in general, you have to have an outside shot, and I put a lot of work into that,” she said. “I’ve not always had an outside shot, but I’m starting to believe in myself. It’s coming along.”
Jones scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, and all of them came during a 16-6 run that allowed the Patriots to overtake the Hubs for good.
Sophomore point guard Trinity Lindblade, who finished with 17 points, started that run by hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing to narrow North Hagerstown’s lead to 40-38 with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left.
Twenty-five seconds later, Jones hit a wide open 3 from the same spot as Lindblade to give the Patriots their first lead, 41-40, in the second half. Jones struck again for another 3 from that same area less than a minute later, and her final shot from beyond the arc gave TJ a 51-46 lead with 3:37 left.
Junior Jasmine Hardy, who finished with a team-high 19 points, also came up big for the Patriots (3-12) down the stretch. In the final 2:34, she sank a foul-line jumper and had a three-point play to help fend of the Hubs’ comeback bid.
“The past few games, we’ve been losing by like seven or eight, so we’ve been in the game, we just haven’t got over that hump yet,” Airing said. “That’s something we have been striving for, four periods.”
Liz Nwachukwu had 14 rebounds for the Patriots, and Gabby Concepcion had nine rebounds and four steals. Hardy had seven rebounds, and Lindblade had five assists and two blocks.
North Hagerstown only suited up six players, and it had no subs after Kayla Turner left the game for good with an ankle injury with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Hubs were down to four players after a player fouled out with 15.4 seconds left.
TJ won the JV game 60-21. Dakota Brubaker led the Patriots with 14 points, while Gabby Lindblade and Simiyah Abdul-Khabir each had 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.