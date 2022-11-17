BALTIMORE — Soccer has evolved a lot in Frederick County over the last 14 years.
“The surfaces are better. The players are more equipped and better trained. More technical and capable in that regard,” Tuscarora boys soccer coach Todd Knepper said.
The Titans have evolved quite a bit, too, from the plucky underdogs that played their best at the right time to win a state title, pretty improbably, in 2008 to the dominant juggernaut that lifted the trophy once again Thursday night.
“In my opinion one of the best,” Knepper said when asked how this current Tuscarora soccer team will be remembered after the Titans beat Centennial 3-0 in the Class 3A state championship game at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
“I mean, we flirted with perfection. This is a group that trailed 24 minutes all season. ... There’s so many ways to describe them, I could talk your ear off about it. They are so electric. They are so fun to watch. But at the same time, they are so humble and hardworking.”
The Titans (19-1) just haven’t left any doubt for nearly the entire season.
In the 12 games that elapsed since their lone loss to Liberty 4-3 on Sept. 29, they scored 51 goals and allowed only three while posting 10 shutouts. Over the course of five games in the 3A playoffs, they outscored the opposition 19-1.
So, when senior striker Erick Rodriguez found senior midfielder Ryan Stouffer for the game’s first goal just past the midpoint of the first half, that same feeling of inevitability began to set it.
“It was a tight game at first. So, I thought getting that first goal was definitely the most important of the night,” said Rodriguez, the team’s dynamic offensive star who continued to make an enormous impact while still fighting off the remnants of an illness that has plagued him for the last week or so.
But Tuscarora’s achievements were earned as a team.
Senior striker Nick Stevenson left a mark that will last forever with two goals in a state final. The first came on a carom off the lower part of the crossbar that fell straight down and over the goal line late in the first half.
The second came as he was cleaning up a rebound with just under eight minutes to play in the game.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Stevenson said. “Going to the state finals after how hard we’ve pushed to get here, and not only to win it, but to score two goals, it feels great.”
Senior goalkeeper Aidan Ritta also came through to shut down the few chances that Centennial (16-2) generated.
Only three teams played the Titans within a goal this season, which is a testament to their dominance all season on both ends of the field.
“As coaches, we are fans,” Knepper said. “We try and give them some things to think about and some ideas. But I joked earlier that I could have sat home and streamed the game tonight and told [captain] Tony [Lombardi] what to do and how to organize the boys. We may have been better off.
“We are going to miss [the seniors], for sure. But I think the impact of what they were able to do and that connection between them will be something that will live on forever.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
