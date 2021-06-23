Almost 25 years after taking over the program at her alma mater as a fiercely competitive 22-year-old straight out of college, Kara Nelson is back at the helm of the Middletown High School girls basketball program.
Nelson takes over the varsity program from Amy Poffenbarger, who coached the team for seven seasons and led the Knights to the state final in 2019 and the state semifinals in 2020 before the season was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe Kara has all the tools to be successful,” Poffenbarger said of her successor. “She’s been here before. She knows what it takes.”
Nelson, who played on Middletown’s state championship team in 1993, began her tenure as the team’s coach in the fall of 1998, a few months after graduating from Frostburg State University.
She was initially supposed to serve as an assistant and an apprentice under Mark Miller, who was her coach when she played at Middletown. Miller had led the Knights to a pair of state titles and more than 200 wins in his 11 seasons on the job.
But right before Nelson’s first season on the staff was set to begin, Miller left to enter the college coaching ranks, and Nelson was suddenly thrust into the position of coaching a varsity basketball team with no prior experience.
“I felt like I was still in player mode,” she said of taking on that sudden challenge. “I am so competitive. My playing days were over and I was still so competitive. I just wanted to be part of more basketball.”
After five winning seasons as Middletown’s coach, Nelson stepped away from the program in the spring of 2003 to raise a family. She gave birth to her son, JD, in the middle of her final season, yet did not miss any time with the team.
JD Nelson is now 19 years old and a linebacker on Frostburg State’s football team.
“What can I say? I like a hard challenge,” Kara Nelson said. “I think the harder the challenge, the better off it is for me.”
In many ways, Nelson is the same person that stepped off the sideline almost 20 years ago.
For many, it has felt like she has never left, considering she has been a health and physical education teacher at Middletown for the last 24 years. She also spent the last four seasons assisting Poffenbarger and coaching the Knights’ junior varsity program.
In 2019, the Middletown junior varsity program had an undefeated season under Nelson.
“I am still as competitive as I ever was,” she said.
But, in some significant ways, she is a much different person than when she showed up in 1998.
“When I first started coaching, I was still an extension of the player. It was win, win, win,” she said. “Now it’s more about the players and getting the best out of the players and helping them be successful.”
Like Poffenbarger, Nelson has had the opportunity to coach her daughter at Middletown. Riley Nelson will be a junior guard for the Knights when the next season begins later this year.
“I am super excited,” Kara Nelson said of taking back her old job. “The team is going to have a different look. But we still have a number of good, multi-sport athletes on the team. Are they competitive? Heck yeah. They’re engaged. They get it. I can’t really ask for anything more than that.”
