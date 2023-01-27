From his first pull-up trey early in the second quarter to a 25-footer that iced Friday’s contest, Middletown’s Matt Kelsey seemed automatic from deep.
Nearly every time the ball ended up in his hands, the junior point guard calmly put his team further and further ahead, stunning Thomas Johnson early and never letting it get remotely close to a comeback. In the third quarter, with the Knights up 25, a voice came from the Patriots’ bench, instructing them to not let the ball get to Kelsey no matter what.
But two minutes later, Kelsey was left alone bringing the ball up the floor. He swished another triple.
“It was the flow of the game, I felt it, and they were just open shots,” Kelsey said. “Hopefully other teams don’t see that and I keep shooting those.”
He paced the Knights to an easy 60-36 road win, one in which they never trailed and went up by as many as 27 in the first half.
It was their most comfortable and complete win of the season by far.
“We hit shots, we defended, the ball moved, less turnovers than we normally have,” Middletown coach John Keimig said. “It’s nice when it all finally clicks.”
Kelsey led the way with six 3s, the most he said he’s hit in a game. But the Knights weren’t just hot shooting.
They held TJ (7-9) to nine first-half points and only a pair of field goals by freshman point guard AJ Spencer. The Patriots struggled to find space to operate their offense, as Middletown quickly got on their ballhandlers and closed lanes, leading to turnovers.
The few times TJ got downhill, it either missed shots or got called for an offensive foul.
“I take pride in taking charges and defense especially. I think it’s the most important part of basketball,” Knights senior forward Andrew Liscinsky said. “We were disciplined. We just sat down and did what we needed to do.”
That frequently translated to fast-break offense. Liscinsky had 18 points, often cutting down the lane for transition layups. Junior center Brett Lucas and senior guard Jonathan Richards each added eight points for Middletown (11-5).
Junior forward Avree Harris led the Patriots with 12 points, including a trio of 3s, followed by seven second-half points from fellow junior forward Ryan Kengni.
Though TJ found its shooting stride for the third quarter, it was far too late to catch Kelsey and the Knights running away with the victory.
“It’s something we’ve been working on all year, just really executing our defensive plan, hedging ball screens, making sure we have help. And we did a great job, and we did it with a lot of intensity,” Keimig said. “Fun way to play when all five are playing on the same page.”
Pregame ceremony supports mental health awareness, honors late athlete
Prior to Friday’s contest, TJ senior Camryn Senuta and Middletown senior Taylor Broadbent delivered a message to those in attendance, hoping to spark awareness for athletes struggling with their mental health.
“Being physically and emotionally fit is the standard, especially for us student-athletes. However, more than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with mental illness in their lifetime,” Senuta told the crowd. “It’s our mission to bring light to the darkness and end the reluctance and shame in seeking help, especially for student-athletes. Nobody should fight alone.”
The two are softball players and student ambassadors for Morgan’s Message, a nonprofit initiative created in 2020 to support mental health awareness for high school and college athletes. They lead the club at their respective high schools, among four in Frederick County working with Morgan’s Message.
The ceremony also honored former TJ football player Joseph Kasende Jr., who died earlier in January, with a moment of silence. That was the impetus for designating Friday’s contest as a mental health awareness game.
“We are more than just athletes and players, more than just numbers on the field or court,” Broadbent said. “Morgan’s Message has provided us the opportunity to unify for one mission: to empower the athletic community, to break the stigma surrounding mental health, to normalize these conversations and to support those who suffer in silence.”
