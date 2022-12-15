Kevin Pirri, who transformed Frederick High from a struggling football program into one of the best teams in the state over eight seasons, has stepped down as the school’s football coach.
The 32-year-old Pirri, who is serving as the school’s acting assistant principal, broke the news to his team Thursday.
Though not certain, Pirri is in line to become the full-time assistant principal at Frederick High, a job that would prohibit him from also coaching the football team.
“The timing is right, and I want to give the school the best opportunity to hire the next football coach,” Pirri said in a phone interview Thursday night.
With all of the uncertainty surrounding his next job, Pirri said he would not want to get pulled away from the football team in the early to middle stages of next year when the offseason program is already well underway.
If he didn’t get the assistant principal job, he said he would look to remain in coaching, likely somewhere else.
“Professionally, it would be a step forward,” he said of the possibility of being the assistant principal at Frederick High. “It’s a good time for me and my family. And it would give me the time to advocate for more kids and more athletes. I think I would have an even bigger impact.”
If awarded the assistant principal job, Pirri said he would like to be involved in the process of hiring the next coach.
“After that, I would be involved in the program as however much I am able and they want me to be,” Pirri said. “If they wanted to cut me out entirely and go their own way, I would get that, too. I would just be willing to help out in any way that I can.”
Pirri was thrust into the head-coaching job at Frederick High in August 2015, just a few weeks before that season began, after former coach Don Duman stepped down suddenly but remained on the staff.
The season prior, Pirri served as the varsity linebackers coach for the Cadets.
A power lifter in his spare time, he was set to take over as the team’s strength coach and head coach of the freshman football team in 2015 before unexpectedly being pushed into the top job.
He took over the program at time when Frederick was struggling to field a team and win games. The Cadets finished 1-9 in each of his first three seasons on the job.
At the time, Pirri would roam the school’s halls and ask just about anyone that looked capable if they were interested in coming out to play football. He was often sneered at and turned down.
But Pirri’s passion for the job and his ability to personally connect with the kids is what ultimately helped him turn the program around.
In 2021, the Cadets finished 10-3 and reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1985.
And, this past season, they posted their first unbeaten regular season since 1968 and finished 10-1 with one of the biggest and the best teams in school history.
“I’m just really glad I got to play for Frederick,” said Travon Neal, the team’s star receiver and defensive back who committed to Monmouth University and credits Pirri for a lot of his success.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
