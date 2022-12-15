Frederick Football Coach Pirri
Kevin Pirri 

Kevin Pirri, who transformed Frederick High from a struggling football program into one of the best teams in the state over eight seasons, has stepped down as the school’s football coach.

The 32-year-old Pirri, who is serving as the school’s acting assistant principal, broke the news to his team Thursday.

