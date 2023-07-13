Starting Monday, Brunswick High will have a new athletic director.
Kirk Meehan, most recently the boys soccer coach, a special education teacher and assistant athletic director at Linganore High, will take over the job from Mike O’Brien, who is returning to teaching and coaching after one year at the helm. Meehan was formally appointed as the school’s coordinator of athletics and facilities at Wednesday’s FCPS Board of Education meeting.
“I’m really excited to be part of it, and I look forward to the challenges,” Meehan said. “There’s not very many of these jobs, and I just wanted to make sure that when one popped up, I was ready to be considered.”
Meehan, a 2007 Tuscarora High graduate, brings over a decade of experience as a special education teacher, which he said will help him with the organization needed for an administrative role. He got a taste of that as an assistant athletic director at Linganore, where he had been for the last three years.
Now he comes to Brunswick. It’s one of the county’s smallest schools, but it has a historically strong athletics reputation, including winning state titles last school year in boys soccer and mixed doubles tennis.
Meehan said he is excited to continue that legacy.
“It’s a small school, but they do very, very well. That’s a very proud community,” Meehan said. “Their sports are very strong for being such a small school, and I think the community rallies around that.”
Though Meehan will only have a few weeks to get comfortable in his new role before fall sports practices begin Aug. 9, he said he will take that time to meet with every coach and begin building relationships.
That diligence is among the reasons he was hired.
“What stood out to us is his professionalism, his positivity and just his understanding of modern interscholastic athletics,” FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities Kevin Kendro said. “He also had done his research on the Brunswick community and the Brunswick athletic department, and he’s just really excited to carry on the recent and continued success of that athletic program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.