Meehan jpeg
Buy Now

Kirk Meehan

Starting Monday, Brunswick High will have a new athletic director.

Kirk Meehan, most recently the boys soccer coach, a special education teacher and assistant athletic director at Linganore High, will take over the job from Mike O’Brien, who is returning to teaching and coaching after one year at the helm. Meehan was formally appointed as the school’s coordinator of athletics and facilities at Wednesday’s FCPS Board of Education meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription