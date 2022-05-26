LANDOVER — Last spring, the future course of Ava Allen’s life was altered dramatically.
The Middletown High sophomore was a soccer player. To stay active and in good shape and have fun with her friends, she decided to run track and field for the school.
Everything that has happened since making that decision has widely opened her eyes to her vast potential in the sport. There are moments when she can’t even believe what she just accomplished.
Now Allen considers herself a track and field athlete, first and foremost, and she’s hoping to be recruited by a college to continue her career on the next level.
“A lot of people know who I am, and I don’t know who they are,” she said of her remarkable rise in the sport. “That’s, like, a really cool feeling.”
Allen won two more state titles on Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex. She won the Class 2A pole vault, her best event, with a winning height of 12 feet before rallying to win the 2A triple jump for the second straight year (35-1¾) after she had been overtaken earlier in the event.
That brings her total number of state titles over the course of three track seasons to four. She also won the 2A pole vault title during the indoor season. And with two more events to come on Saturday — the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles — she might not be done yet.
“I wanted to win more this year,” she said. “My rankings for all my events, I am at the top or in the top five, and I want to live up to that.”
On the first day of the state meet, featuring Class 2A and 1A competition, Allen joined Catoctin’s Brody Buffington as the champions from Frederick County.
Buffington won the 1A boys long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7½ inches to help propel Catoctin into the lead in the 1A team standings (29 points) after six of the 18 events have been scored.
Earlier, Buffington posted the best qualifying time (22.14 seconds) for Saturday’s boys 200-meter dash finals and the second-best in the 100 dash (11.24), which is a fairly slow time by his standards this season. He will be one of the favorites to sweep both races Saturday.
Meanwhile, Middletown junior Levi Zilneus was in a jump-off for the 2A boys high jump title before finishing second to Oakland Mills’ Aki Harvey. Both had cleared 6 feet, but missed three times at 6-2 to initiate the jump-off.
Zilneus, like Allen last year, is in his first full season of track and field. His primary sport is basketball.
He has cleared as high as 6-4 in a meet, and Middletown coach Paul Spurrier doesn’t feel it will be long before he is going over the bar at 6-6 or higher.
“He’ll get there,” Spurrier said.
Every meet seems to bring about significant improvement for Allen.
At the 2A West regional meet last week, she went over the bar at 12-6 in the pole vault.
That’s a three-foot improvement from her mark at the state outdoor meet last year, when she placed third in 2A by launching herself over the bar without much refined technique at 9-6.
“She had a lot of power last year. It was pretty much just all raw strength and power,” her vaulting coach at Middletown, Will Bell, said. “Now, she is taking that power and she knows when to deliver it.”
Allen the soccer player virtually had no expectations going into the state meet last year. She was just happy to be there. Then, she not only produced a good result in the pole vault, she also leapt 37-4 on her final jump in the triple jump to claim her first state title.
“Someone told me I had just won states. I was like, ‘What?!’” she said.
Allen’s performance Thursday propelled the Knights into second place in the 2A girls team standings with 32 points, two behind the leader, Hereford.
She is seeded fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the long jump on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the Brunswick girls are currently third in the 1A team standings with 20 points, 18 behind the leader Fort Hill.
Friday’s portion of the state meet, weather permitting, will feature 3A and 4A competition at the same site.
The 2A-1A meet is scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. Saturday with 12 more finals on tap.
