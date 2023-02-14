MIDDLETOWN — Middletown girls basketball player Riley Nelson was asked to describe her team’s defense.
“We always want to be up on the girl,” she said. “We never want them to be comfortable, we want them to be uncomfortable.”
After enduring an up-and-down stretch earlier this season, Middletown’s been making a lot of teams — including top-notch ones like Williamsport — uncomfortable lately, and they were at it again Tuesday.
Facing a quality Walkersville team that beat them in January and looking to extend their win streak to seven, the Knights used tight defense, scrappiness and timely scoring to force overtime, a first for both teams this season.
And with the Knights trailing by three in overtime, Nelson banked in a straightaway 3-pointer and scored eight of her team’s nine points in the extra period to lead Middletown to a 56-52 win over the visiting Lions.
“Everything is about peaking at the right time. I don’t know if I want to say we’re peaking at the right time, but things are coming together,” Knights coach Kara Nelson said. “It’s late in the season when you want things to come together.”
Middletown improved to 13-8, and their seven-game winning streak includes a victory over previously unbeaten Williamsport and Frederick. The Knights lost to Williamsport earlier in the season, just as they had to Walkersville.
“We’re finally hitting our stride,” said Middletown freshman Talia Jenkins, who finished with 15 points to tie Nelson for the team high. “All of our pieces are coming together and we’re knocking out some pretty good teams.”
And as Riley Nelson said, that’s a good sign with the postseason coming up soon.
This was the kind of game that should benefit both teams in the playoffs, a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle that forced both teams to dig deep for pretty much every point and every defensive stop.
Walkersville presented Middletown with plenty of challenges. The Knights, who aren’t blessed with much height, had to tangle with a pair of effective bigs in Abby Albertson and Mia Ogg.
But Middletown players like Kathryn DeGrange (nine points) and Kiley Coulby (10 rebounds) helped the Knights battle.
DeGrange said studying opponents on film helps, since the Knights defended Walkersville differently than they did Williamport.
“For this game, we really wanted to front them, get in front of them,” DeGrange said. “And then have somebody who comes from behind and has help and also work on digging out from the post.”
Middletown also had to deal with speedy Lions like Aayana Teasley, whose ability to run the court allowed her to get back-to-back fastbreak layups in the first half. And on the other end of the floor, Walkersville’s matchup zone was making it hard for the Knights to get good looks at the hoop.
But they got one every now and then, including Jenkins’ 3-pointer, which gave Middletown a 45-44 lead with 1:39 left in regulation. Jenkins ended up scoring the fourth quarter’s final points on a pair of free throws with 35.5 left to tie the game at 47.
While the Lions’ shot just before the fourth-quarter buzzer didn’t fall, Albertson had a three-point play to put them up in overtime.
But at the 1:52 mark, Nelson banked in her 3-pointer to tie the game and start a pivotal run, which included Nelson hitting five of six foul shots in the final 15.8 seconds to seal the win.
“Really, I can’t fault our effort overall,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “I mean, we played great. We played good defense, we made a change defensively. We went to a matchup zone, and it caused them problems.
“She hit a jump shot for 3 and banked it in,” he said. “What are you going to do about that?”
Nelson had eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Jenkins had four steals. Kate Stamper had three steals, and Kara Nelson also praised reserve Kaylee Franklin’s defensive effort.
Albertson had her 11th double-double, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions (12-9, 8-3 CMC Gambrill). Addison Boram had another overall solid game, finishing with 10 points, seven steals and five rebounds and four assists.
Middletown won the JV game 45-21. Abby Wagle led the Knights with nine points, and Somto Ogwulu had eight points for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.