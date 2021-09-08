MIDDLETOWN — Less than five months after wrapping up her first season of varsity field hockey, Middletown senior Jillian Allen has already started her second one.
She’s one of 13 returnees from a Knights field hockey team that competed last spring, when fall sports were belatedly held after being shut down during their usual September-to-November season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s kind of been nice having seasons so close together,” Allen said. “Because we have pretty much the same team on varsity that we did last year. We’re pretty tight.”
But there is one notable difference. Unlike in the spring, the Knights get to play teams from other counties.
In fact, Middletown opened its regular season on Wednesday against a team from Carroll County. Not just any team, either, but juggernaut Westminster, which won its 10th state title — by beating Frederick County power Urbana, no less — during the last normal fall season in 2019.
Middletown had its hands full in a 9-0 loss to the Owls. Westminster applied constant pressure on goal, getting five goals and one assist from Jess Kent, and didn’t allow the Knights to possess the ball inside their circle on offense until late in the third quarter.
“They’re a very tough opponent for us, one of the toughest for sure,” Allen said. “They just have a lot of confidence when they come out there.”
Some of those very Owls played prominent roles in the team’s run to the state title in 2019.
Kent scored the game winner in overtime against Huntingtown in the 3A state semifinal. And Miranda Moshang, who scored Wednesday on a hard shot that rocketed into the upper left corner of the cage, got the game-winning goal in overtime against Urbana in the Class 3A state final.
The Knights did derive one benefit from facing a challenging opponent so early — they immediately identified improvements that need to be made if they hope to post another winning season after going 5-4 in the spring.
“We’ve definitely got to work on trusting each other a lot more, I think that was pretty apparent today,” Middletown coach Michelle Buhrman said. “I think we have some nice connections, we just need to follow through with that more consistently.
“So it’s just a lot of working together and building and learning about one another,” said Burhman, whose team next plays on Monday against another Carroll County team in Francis Scott Key.
When asked what she looked to work on, Allen said, “Personally, I need to improve on my mental state when I play. I get in my head, and I know a lot of my teammates do, too, so just keeping a positive mentality with whatever’s going on during the game is important.”
While Westminster possessed the ball for most of the first half, Middletown began to get chances in the third quarter, including its first penalty corners of the game at the 3:54 and 3:12 marks. But both of those opportunities were immediately thwarted by the Owls.
On the other side of the field, Middletown goalie Gabrielle Pieklo had a busy day, finishing with 14 saves.
“She was definitely solid back there,” Burhman said. “That was good to see. It helps us have a base back there.”
