Jade Catlin had an eye-catching performance on a big stage in October, and it likely played a role in the recognition she received earlier this week.
Catlin, a Middletown senior who helped her Baltimore team win the Under Armour All-America national championship game last fall, was named Monday to the prestigious Under Armour Senior All-America Watch List.
The midfielder was one of 110 players from across the country and one of 64 at her position to make the list.
Catlin scored the first goal of the championship game for her team, which defeated Long Island 11-6 at a tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia, that featured most of the nation’s top junior and senior players.
Catlin needed urging from her mother, Kym, to even try out for the Baltimore team in 2020. But making it raised her level of confidence, not to mention improved her skills as she played alongside so many other high-level players from Maryland.
“Making the watch list for the UA senior team honestly caught me by surprise, but I am so excited and blessed with another amazing opportunity,” Catlin said Thursday via text message. “I came to tryouts thinking I might not even make the team and now that I’ve made it this far I can’t express enough how amazing it feels to be one step closer to my dreams! I’m so thankful to everyone who pushed me to reach for the stars, they are the people who made this possible.”
An integral member on three highly successful high school teams with the Knights (girls soccer, basketball and lacrosse), Catlin “was born running,” according to Kym.
Once Jade Catlin got to Middletown, she fell in love with lacrosse. It became her primary sport, and she thrived.
As a sophomore, she led the Knights with 49 goals, while recording 109 draw controls and 18 assists. Her junior season was canceled by coronavirus concerns, but she’d done enough by that point to garner interest in around 30 Division I colleges.
She picked Virginia Tech, which granted her a partial athletic scholarship.
If all goes as scheduled for Frederick County Public School athletics, Catlin will get a chance to don her Middletown lacrosse uniform in April, when the spring season is scheduled to begin, barring any further setbacks caused by the pandemic.
Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse announced the watch list, which “recognizes the nation’s top senior lacrosse players who are in contention for All-America selection.”
Names can be added to the list as the 2021 lacrosse season progresses. A player can be nominated by a coach or athletic director by visiting insidelacrosse.com/ua/all-american-form.
Inside Lacrosse is in charge of the final Senior All-America selection process, which will honor 44 boys and girls players. The senior All-America boys and girls games will be held July 31 in Baltimore.
