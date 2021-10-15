BRUNSWICK — With a dropback and a flick of the wrist from Clarke Cheairs, the Middletown quarterback sailed a pass into the waiting hands of Vince Flook III, who was running open across the middle of the end zone.
For the Middletown teammates, it was just another example of how close the duo has become over the past decade on the football field.
“We would go out every day in the summer working on timing on all the pass routes,” Flook said.
Even on the sidelines in the midst of a 49-6 victory over Brunswick on Friday, Flook and Cheairs were standing near one another, supporting their teammates on the second string who were trying to contain the Railroaders offensive attack.
“We started out with our pass game being very slow, but over these past couple weeks we’ve been putting in a lot more stuff,” Cheairs said. “They’ve been getting open and we’ve been trusting the pass. Defenses have started loading the box, so we’re trying to hit them deep.”
Following losses to Oakdale and Linganore, Middletown (5-2) won on the road for the first time since opening the season at Tuscarora.
The Knights passing game went vertical versus the Railroaders (5-2), as Cheairs and Flook connected for three completions for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Our goal is to always be as balanced as possible, and the more we complete passes, the more defenses are going to have to honor that,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said.
Flook missed out on a sensational catch late in the first half along the Brunswick sideline over the helmet of a Railroader defender, but it was punched out and fell incomplete.
Up 35-6, the Knights’ Will Morgan intercepted Railroades quarterback Ethan Houck near midfield seconds into the second half, but a roughing-the-passer penalty negated the turnover.
Two plays later, Morgan stepped in front of a pass from Houck near midfield for the interception, then followed it up on offense with a 22-yard carry.
Looking for one final big play together, Flook ran a stop-and-go route, shaking his defender inside the 10 and hauling in a 27-yard touchdown strike from Cheairs for a 42-6 lead just a minute, 22 seconds into the second half.
With the running clock in effect, the Knights added their final touchdown late in the third quarter on a 2-yard rush from Christopher Brown.
Brunswick’s Ben Wells capped a game-ending, 12-play drive with a rushing touchdown from a yard out with 16 seconds left, but the clock ran out before attempting the extra point or two-point conversion.
Brunswick, which had won nine of 10 dating to this spring, fell behind early as the Knights defense clamped down on their offensive game plan.
“We’re a 1A program doing well against programs we’re equal with and struggle against developed programs,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said. “Our kids are working hard, and that’s what matters. We’ll continue to get better and hopefully this is a learning lesson. The good thing is we won’t see them again, and that’s fine.”
{span}Cheairs capped the eight play, 52-yard drive with a touchdown run from 2 yards out to put Middletown out front 7-0.{/span}
Off a Railroaders punt, Carson Smith had carries of 12 and 18 yards, before Cheairs broke loose for a 20 yard gain.
Faced with first-and-goal from the 4, Cheairs added his second rushing touchdown of the quarter as Joncarlo Schoolers’ extra point put the Knights up 14-0 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Landen Summers had the Knights’ biggest gain in the first half, exploding up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown with 9:37 left in the first half, putting the Knights ahead 21-0.
{span}Following Flook’s first touchdown, Brunswick answered with 49.8 seconds before halftime on a 23-yard touchdown strike by Houck to Issac Herbert, cutting the Knights lead to 28-6.{/span}
{span}”We have some good receivers,” Smith said. “Our quarterback’s getting better. We were doing some stuff with [Houck] to make him feel comfortable.”{/span}
{span}Not to be outdone, Flook hauled in a 48-yard pass from Cheairs before he was tackled at the 4, setting up Cheairs for a dive across the goal-line as the first half came to a close. {/span}
{span}Smith led the Knights with 91 yards on 11 carries. {/span}
