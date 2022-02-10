WALKERSVILLE — Charlotte Claney’s appearance and victory Thursday night in the Frederick County Public Schools diving championships was facilitated by an untimely mishap.
A few years ago, the freshman at Middletown High School was dismounting from a balance beam. In a flukey accident, her ankle wedged between floor mats upon landing and snapped.
The rehab process led her to diving, which she quickly fell in love with and has now been doing on a year-round basis for close to two years.
“It’s a lot less harsh on my body,” she said.
So, it was no surprise then that Claney performed well at the county diving championships, earning a score of 158.45 points that made her the champion in her first crack at the event.
“It’s just a lot of fun being able to do it for my high school,” she said.
Claney’s final dive, the inward dive pike, also happened to be her favorite dive, which helped put her over the top.
“That’s my most competent dive. It’s my most consistent dive,” she said.
Oakdale’s Addyson Danforth finished second with a score of 143.8, and Middletown’s Julia Heckler finished third with a score of 143.75.
Claney’s victory and Heckler’s third-place finish earned 15 points for the Middletown girls and staked them to an early lead in the team standings heading into Saturday’s county swimming championships in the same pool at Walkersville.
The Middletown boys also have the team lead heading into Saturday, but Oakdale is right on their heels after senior Kevin Tu won the county diving title for the second consecutive time.
“Everything kind of clicked,” said Tu, who earned a score of 130.60 over six dives to claim the title.
Middletown’s Marc Whiteley finished second with a score of 125.30, and teammate Logan Torreyson placed third at 123.35.
Tu’s score was better than his winning one (124.55) in February 2020 when the county diving championships were last held.
He got into diving after watching his older brother, Brian, do it for Oakdale during his senior year, and Kevin has been progressing steadily over the last four years.
Tu felt the dive that put him over the top Thursday was his inward pike, which was the fourth one he performed.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to win the whole time,” he said. “All of the scores were super even.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.