MIDDLETOWN — Taylor Coffman was a member of the 2019-20 Middletown girls basketball team that reached the state semifinals and had its postseason run ended by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Granted, she was a freshman who got called up late that season from the junior varsity team.
“I got pulled up, but I was sitting,” she said. “So I was just glad to be there.”
Coffman wasn’t sitting during Tuesday’s playoff game against rival Walkersville, at least not during crunch time. And this time, the Knights were the ones who were glad she was there.
With Middletown clinging to a one-point lead, Coffman posted up, took a pass from Breonah Lawyer and put up a shot that took a nerve-wracking bounce before falling through the hoop with about 20 seconds left.
Coffman’s basket, her only points of the night, meant Walkersville essentially needed a game-tying 3-pointer, which Middletown’s defense prevented to preserve a 38-35 win in the Class 2A West Region II semifinals.
The Knights advance to the regional championship game, where they play Williamsport, which beat Glenelg in the other semifinal, on the road Thursday. The Wildcats beat the Knights during both regular-season meetings.
“Moving on is huge for us,” Lawyer said.
To do so, Middletown needed to get past the Lions, who split with them during the regular season, and that proved to be a difficult task.
After Walkersville called a timeout with 13.3 seconds — right before Lions’ Addison Boram hit a shot from just inside of the 3-point arc that was negated — Middletown defenders refused to let any of Walkersville’s shooters get good looks from behind the 3-point line. With just a couple seconds left, Boram had to rush a contested 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim.
“I don’t want to do that anymore,” Knights coach Kara Nelson said of the pressure-packed win. “It’s tough. This is a quality opponent, every time we play Walkersville, it is back and forth and up in the air.”
Scoring just two points off a pair of foul shots in the second quarter, the Knights trailed 21-16 at halftime and predictably needed clutch plays down the stretch to prevail.
No one was more clutch than Coffman, who has become a contributor for the Knights after bouncing back from a sprained MCL that sidelined her during the early portion of the season. She finished with two points, but they were huge.
“I don’t care. That’s all she needed,” Nelson said. “We had just subbed her in, she took advantage of a matchup that was in her favor and she scored the bucket.”
With the ball in front of Middletown’s bench, Lawyer’s eyes more or less lit up when she saw Coffman posted up in front of her.
“The pressure was insane the last couple seconds, and I just saw Taylor’s big body standing there, she was calling for it,” Lawyer said. “I tried my best to get it to her, and she just sunk that.”
Not without some suspense, though.
“It bounced off and it went to the edge of the rim,” Coffman said. “Then it bounced in. I was like, ‘Thank goodness.’”
Hoffman, a reserve, also had four rebounds.
“She started the season with an injury, so it’s just a matter of, we had to get her comfortable and in a fast fashion,” Nelson said. “So she’s really settling in right now, she’s giving us a lot of great stuff.”
The Knights’ sense of relief after Coffman’s basket was short-lived. After having such a tough time with the Lions, the last thing they wanted was to see a Walkersville 3-pointer send the game into overtime.
Some in the crowd thought the Lions had a converted 3-point shot negated when coach Troy Bolyard called the timeout just before the shot was released.
“I’m OK with calling it,” Bolyard said. “We were down 3, she was inside the 3-point line. She would’ve made it, they could’ve run five seconds off the clock, so now it’s under 10, it’s like 8. We would’ve had to foul, and then still, they make their two foul shots, we’re down three.”
The Lions were in the same position in the regional first round against Poolesville, and they ran the same play.
“They just did a good job of defending it,” Bolyard said of the Knights.
“We know they’re a shooting team, so we just had to get a hand up, get out on them,” Middletown guard Riley Nelson said.
Nelson had nine points for the Knights. Lawyer, a point guard, had eight points, eight steals and six rebounds. Kathryn DeGrange had seven points, eight rebounds and did a solid job battling Walkersville post player Abby Albertson. Bri Horman had seven points.
Emma Bowers had nine points and seven rebounds for a Walkersville, and Albertson had 10 rebounds. Natalie Meyer had four assists.
“We had a lot of injuries, but we had a lot of kids who stepped up, and we’re young,” Bolyard said. “So that’s the good part about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.