Middletown junior guard Riley Nelson was a magnet for Oakdale defenders on Tuesday.
“They were all over her the whole game,” Knights junior Kathryn DeGrange said. “That was hard for us to deal with, and we had to have other people step up and get the ball and bring it down.”
Two of those people were DeGrange and Breonah Lawyer, who both came up big down the stretch to help the Knights pull out a 34-32 win over host Oakdale.
Lawyer, who has taken on an expanded role after the Knights lost starter Julia Harris to a shoulder injury, often brought the ball up the floor against Oakdale’s press and scored eight of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter.
And with the game tied at 32, DeGrange scored what proved to be the game-winning basket by swishing a short shot with 1 minute, 4 seconds left after alertly catching a no-look pass from a driving Nelson.
“She had a great assist to Kathryn for a really big score,” Nelson said of her daughter Riley.
During the postgame interview, with details a little fuzzy from the final minutes of the action-packed game, Riley Nelson needed an assist of sorts from DeGrange when asked to recall Middletown’s go-ahead play.
“You drove. [I] thought you were going to take it in, so I kind of was just standing there,” DeGrange said with Nelson standing nearby. “And then she dished it off. And I wasn’t really expecting her to pass it to me, honestly. I kind of caught it, put it up, and it went in.”
After taking a timeout with 9.2 seconds left, Oakdale got the ball to Sam Blaylock on the left side. But thanks to tight defense, including from Nelson, Blaylock was forced to drive near the baseline and attempt a shot from under the basket.
Her shot hit off the backboard shortly before the final buzzer.
“We can execute a little bit better, get a little closer, have a better pass and set a little better screen, things like that,” Bears coach Rob Healy said. “Give Sam credit, trying to make a play as a senior.”
Middletown (9-4) figured the Bears would try for a game-winning 3-pointer, and they identified the player most likely to take it.
“Riley locked down Sam Blaylock, who was having a really good game,” DeGrange said. “She shot a couple 3s earlier, and we thought she would probably take it. So Riley was up on her, and she didn’t take that shot, so it ended up being good for us.”
“We did not want to foul,” Riley Nelson said. “We did not want her to have a three-point play at all.”
After Blaylock scored a quick five points off a 3-pointer and pair of free throws, the Bears tied the game at 30 with 3:01 left.
Oakdale took a 32-30 lead when freshman Caroline Atwill hit a pair of foul shots on a one-and-one situation with 2:14 left.
Lawyer tied the game by hitting a runner at the 1:52 mark, continuing to help the void created by the loss of Harris. This was Lawyer’s second start of the season.
“She’s doing a great job for us, she really stepped up when Julia [Harris] got hurt,” Kara Nelson said. “I could not be more proud of her. She’s really settled into her role ... she’s really helping Riley bring the ball up. She can score.”
Bri Horman had six rebounds and three steals for the Knights. Nelson had eight points and four steals, Kiley Coulby had six rebounds, and DeGrange had a couple blocks early on.
Blaylock had 12 points and three assists for Oakdale (4-7). Atwill had seven rebounds, Emma Carey had seven rebounds, and Brynn Ohlhoff had six rebounds.
“We’ve been battling so far this month. They turned a corner with some growing,” Healy said. “But tonight, it’s a hard lesson to learn where you’d like to have some of those possessions back.”
Middletown won the JV game 33-29. Kate Stamper led the Knights with 12 points, and Ella Traugott and Addison Macera each had nine points for the Bears.
