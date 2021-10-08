MIDDLETOWN — In the third quarter, Middletown’s defense found a way to finally contain an Urbana air attack that had been burning the Knights at times in the first half.
Not only did the Knights hold the Hawks scoreless that period, but they got a pivotal pick-six from Vince Flook that gave Middletown a 21-point lead with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third.
“Our defense was really sound in the third quarter,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said. “We just kind of took our foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, which is just incredibly frustrating. But that’s just part of coaching and part of playing.”
Just when Middletown looked poised for a lopsided win, Urbana quarterback Keegan Johnson threw a pair of long touchdown passes to Ezekiel Avit to make it a two-possession game with 5:29 left.
Putting its offensive starters back in the game after Avit’s second TD catch, Middletown killed the remainder of the clock and beat the visiting Hawks 42-27.
But those late TDs and Johnson’s big night — the left-handed quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns in his second start of the season — reminded the Knights (4-2) they still have some work to do if they hope to go far this season.
“They’re a talented team, they’ve got a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of good athletes,” Delauter said of Urbana. “I know we can play better pass defense than we have been, and we didn’t tonight and that’s incredibly frustrating. Other than that, I’m pretty proud of the effort all around.”
Middletown’s methodical offense, which continually utilized practically every second on the play clock and used its ground game to mount time-consuming drives, helped keep Urbana’s offense off the field for long stretches.
In fact, Middletown took the lead for good in the second quarter on a 14-play scoring drive that drained 8:27 off the clock. Carson Smith capped that series with his first of three touchdowns on the night, sprinting into the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Knights a 15-14 lead.
“We came out a little bit slow on defense,” Middletown quarterback-defensive back Clarke Cheairs said. “But our offense, we stayed trucking all night long.”
Cheairs threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Smith, who rushed for 214 yards on 27 carries. Will Morgan scored on touchdown runs of 39 and 11 yards.
And after the second quarter, Middletown didn’t let the Hawks score again until the fourth quarter, when Johnson and Avit hooked up for touchdown passes of 50 and 30 yards.
In the meantime, their defense came up with some crucial turnovers to help the Knights build a cushion in what had been a back-and-forth game.
After Smith’s 3-yard TD run finished a 12-play drive drive that killed the first 6:40 of the third quarter, Flook picked off a short pass near midfield and sprinted 50-plus yards for a touchdown to give the Knights 35-14 lead.
Middletown’s Landen Summers got an interception in the fourth quarter, setting up a drive that culminated in Morgan’s 11-yard run.
Johnson’s first two touchdown passes went to Riley Smith, covering 8 and 34 yards.
Urbana has used three quarterbacks this season, and coach Brad Wilson said they’ve all shown potential.
“Last week I decided, ‘Hey, let’s see what Keegan can do,’” Wilson said. “And he’s played well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.